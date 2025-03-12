Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Val Vista Drive closes Friday

PHOENIX – The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Val Vista Drive in the Southeast Valley is scheduled to close for approximately 60 days starting at 10 p.m. Friday, March 14. The closure will allow crews to reconstruct the ramp as part of the Loop 202 widening project in Chandler and Gilbert.

Drivers should consider using the westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Santan Village Parkway or Lindsay Road while the entrance ramp at Val Vista Drive is closed.

The $200 million Loop 202 Improvement Project is adding lanes and interchange improvements along 8 miles of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in Chandler and Gilbert. The project was featured in a recent episode of the On the Road with ADOT podcast, which is available at azdot.gov/podcast or through podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

This project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax that Maricopa County voters approved in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.