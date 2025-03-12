Phrase Unveils Smarter AI for Global Content: Going Beyond Literal Translation

The latest releases showcase enhanced contextual AI, next-generation machine translation capabilities, and new integrations

This release represents a major leap forward in contextual AI, bringing together large language models, automation, and sophisticated integration capabilities.” — Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase , a world leader in AI-led translation technology, today announced a significant expansion of its context-aware localization capabilities . The latest innovations include a notable update to Phrase Next GenMT, the general availability of Auto Adapt, and new integrations with DeepL next-gen and Widn.AI. These advancements go beyond literal translation, enabling context-aware, brand-aligned, and scalable content without increasing manual effort and cost."As the demand for multilingual content grows, businesses need more than just word-for-word conversion—they need tailored, intelligent, and brand-aware content adaptation," said Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase. "This release represents a major leap forward in contextual AI, bringing together large language models, automation, and sophisticated integration capabilities. By reducing the need for post-editing and accelerating time-to-market, we’re helping companies scale multilingual content generation and adaptation while maintaining brand integrity."One of the key enhancements in this release is a significant update to Phrase Next GenMT, Phrase’s advanced, context-aware machine translation engine. The update seamlessly integrates the latest GPT model with RAG technology while leveraging language assets such as translation memories and glossaries, for enhanced accuracy and efficiency.Unlike traditional MT models that process text in isolated segments, Phrase Next GenMT can now analyze entire blocks of content holistically. This significantly improves fluency, reduces the need for post-editing, and ensures consistency in terminology, tone, and formality across all languages.This release also sees the general availability of Auto Adapt. This generative AI capability allows users to refine translations to align with a company’s brand tone, formality, and audience demographics, reducing the cost and effort of manual transcreation. Now fully available within Phrase Orchestrator, it offers businesses the versatility to maintain brand identity, while scaling global content adaptation and personalization.Expanding AI Capabilities with New IntegrationsTo provide even greater flexibility for customers, Phrase has expanded its AI ecosystem with new integrations. The addition of two new LLM models to the Phrase Platform, DeepL next-gen and Widn.AI, provides enterprises with low-latency translation tailored to their specific needs. DeepL next-gen delivers superior quality, GDPR compliance, and tone customization, making it ideal for regulated industries. While Widn.AI provides a scalable solution for high-volume translation needs, particularly in customer support applications.Meanwhile, a new Optimizely integration simplifies website localization, allowing companies to easily sync and translate digital content from the Optimizely CMS, eliminating lengthy manual workflows and improving content delivery efficiency.AI-Driven Quality and Performance EnhancementsThis release also brings several feature enhancements to optimize workflow efficiency and translation quality. Updates include:- Phrase QPS dashboards for data-driven quality automation and cost optimization- Automated Evaluations 2.0 for AI-powered quality assessment of machine translations- Phrase Portal enhancements for handling larger, more complex content files- Phrase Strings improvements to support evolving software localization needs- Performance upgrades in Phrase TMS, improving processing speeds for high-volume contentThe impact of these new components in the Phrase platform is already being seen. One large enterprise customer reports efficiency gains of up 50%, moving time to publish from weeks to hours. Another customer has delivered cost savings of $100K a month on a single content type by combining Phrase QPS scoring with their workflows in Phrase Orchestrator.The Future of AI-Powered Global Content CreationThese innovations mark another major step forward in what’s possible with localization technology, helping global enterprises create, adapt, and manage multilingual content with ever greater efficiency and scale. By combining new and advanced machine translation and adaptation capabilities with intelligent automation, and integrations, Phrase is shaping the future of global content generation and adaptation.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led translation technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections, and driving faster growth across different languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Localization Platform has all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a comprehensive localization strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world-leading translation management to software localization, best-in-class workflow automation, quality evaluation, and analytics, the Phrase Platform connects, streamlines, and manages every possible translation task across the enterprise.That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSPs and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit www.phrase.com

