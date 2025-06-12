Built For What’s Next: Tinuiti Introduces AI SEO, The Newest Evolution of its Search Offering

AI SEO

Reflecting the current reality of search, AI SEO fuels AI-powered discovery, ensuring brands influence the conversation before an ad is ever served

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti , the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, today announced the launch of its newly expanded AI SEO offering. As a full-funnel marketing agency that got its start in search 20 years ago, Tinuiti understands search strategy requires more than carefully chosen keywords—it’s about understanding how discoverability has changed and building influence where it truly counts.Today’s launch follows Tinuiti’s recently unveiled powerful go-to-market message: Love Growth. Hate Waste. — a provocative message that cuts through industry complexity with brutal simplicity, and unites what brands care about most with what fuels Tinuiti’s passion.Simon Poulton, EVP, Innovation & Growth, Tinuiti, said: "The search landscape has fundamentally changed. Not only in how we think about outcomes we’re looking to drive as we shift from clicks to influence, but also in the methods of influence as we embrace agentic relevance engineering. Our expanded search offering, AI SEO, has been designed to empower brands to actively participate in AI-powered search, shaping how they're seen and understood across all online interactions. With AI SEO, we are ensuring Tinuiti's clients have a seat at the table with both the performance and adaptability to succeed in a dynamic digital world.”Also known in market as Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Tinuiti’s AI SEO offering is a direct response to the evolution of search, including the decline of traditional organic traffic, the rise of generative SERP features, and the growing need for brands to influence the conversation before an ad is ever served. AI SEO provides Tinuiti clients with essential visibility, ensuring brands show up where decisions get made, across both traditional engines and AI-powered platforms like Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Bing Copilot, Perplexity, and others.Starting with an audit to inform current AI discoverability, Tinuiti’s AI SEO offering helps brands identify new opportunities for success, in addition to traditional offerings like site migrations, content strategy, and retail optimization. Tinuiti’s comprehensive approach means the focus extends beyond fundamentals for brands seeking to be part of the conversation, wherever they might be happening. Because, in the age of AI, it’s not just about rankings and being on page one—it’s about briefing the agent that now speaks on a brand’s behalf.Strategic Discovery & Insights: Identify key prompts, queries and categories driving AI-generated answers, as well as benchmark visibility and competitor presence in answer engines.AI Answer-Ready Content: FAQ-style and thematic content designed to earn inclusion in AI overviews and LLM responses, as well as tailored content formats for Google, Bing, Perplexity, etc.Technical Optimization: Schema Markup (FAQ, Product, Article, Org), as well as crawlability and structure improvements for AI retrievability.Measurement & Reporting: Track inclusion, sentiment and answer consistency, and causal impact modeling to prove performance overtime.Optional Add-Ons: Digital PR for link authority, brand voice-tuned GPT for scalable content, and integration with paid search strategy.Jen Cornwell will lead Tinuiti’s SEO practice as Senior Director of AI SEO Innovation. Cornwell joins Tinuiti after previously serving as SVP, SEO at Ignite Visibility where she led a team of over 100 practitioners. Leveraging a proven track record of developing automated processes and AI-enabled initiatives at scale, Cornwell will spearhead the agency's efforts to position brands at the forefront of user discovery within large language models (LLMs), generative AI outputs (GEOs), and agentic solutions across diverse platforms like Amazon’s Rufus, Perplexity, Claude, and more.Officially unveiled at Tinuiti Live, the agency’s annual tentpole event held in New York City last month, the agency’s new AI SEO offering wasn’t the only exciting development shared on stage. The event debuted Tinuiti’s powerful new go-to-market message: “Love Growth. Hate Waste.” Guided by this year’s theme of “The New Marketing Imperative: Growth vs. Waste,” the agenda illuminated Tinuiti’s new messaging with speakers from Etsy, OLLY, Liquid I.V., poppi, eos, Once Upon a Farm — as well as NBCUniversal Sportscaster Maria Taylor — taking the stage in front of over 300 marketers. Access to the on-demand recordings of Tinuiti Live is available here About TinuitiTinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, with $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. Built for marketers who demand growth and accountability, Tinuiti unites media and measurement under one roof to eliminate waste—the biggest growth killer of all—and scale what works. Its proprietary technology, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, reveals the truth around growth and waste, and how to capitalize on it. With expert teams across Commerce, Search, Social, TV & Audio, and more, Tinuiti delivers measurable results with brutal simplicity: “Love Growth. Hate Waste.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.