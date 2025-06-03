Tinuiti Among First To Earn TikTok Marketing Partner Badge for Media Mix Modeling, Unlocking Cross-Channel Insights

TikTok MMM for Tinuiti

Building on agency's track record on TikTok, new MMM badge solidifies Tinuiti's role in delivering deeper, signal-resilient TikTok data into brands’ MMM efforts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti , the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, today announced being a partner for TikTok’s new Media Mix Modeling (MMM) badge – the new focus area under the Measurement category recognizes Tinuiti as part of TikTok’s Marketing Partners Program. The program, which is composed of carefully selected third-party technology and service companies, recognizes partners across different categories and specialties who have a proven track record of success on TikTok.Tinuiti’s deep, collaborative relationship with TikTok was instrumental in achieving this MMM badge, further validating the agency’s independent rMMM capabilities through Tinuiti’s proprietary technology suite Bliss Point by Tinuiti . The power of this ongoing partnership means Tinuiti clients gain exclusive insight and access to TikTok's significant value across its diverse product offerings– empowering brands to execute media more efficiently and scale their business by better understanding TikTok's impactful role within their larger marketing mix.Jack Johnston, Senior Social Innovation Director, Tinuiti, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognized by TikTok as a Media Mix Modeling (MMM) badged partner. This new focus area within the TikTok Marketing Partners Program is a testament to the platform's commitment to holistic measurement. For our clients, this means brands benefit from a more robust and granular understanding of TikTok's true impact across the entire marketing funnel. By leveraging TikTok’s advanced MMM solutions – as well as the Rapid Media Mix Modeling (rMMM) capabilities of Tinuiti’s proprietary technology suite Bliss Point by Tinuiti – we’re excited to continue helping clients make smarter, data-driven decisions, optimizing media investments and ultimately driving maximum results within an increasingly complex media landscape.”As a badged TikTok Marketing Partner, Tinuiti is best-equipped to measure the true impact of clients’ TikTok marketing campaigns, optimizing strategies based on data-driven insights, and looking beyond last click to measure TikTok as a unique, entertainment-driven video platform where content views drive meaningful action. Building on the agency's longstanding partnership with TikTok, Tinuiti’s new Media Mix Modeling (MMM) badge ensures Tinuiti’s ability to integrate even deeper, signal-resilient TikTok data into MMM efforts, and ultimately better quantify the impact of TikTok in driving sales and ROI across the full marketing funnel.Jorge Ruiz, Global Head of Marketing Science at TikTok, said: “TikTok is continuously strengthening measurement capabilities, providing more actionable insights for your TikTok campaigns. Clients increasingly look to understand TikTok's broader role in their effective marketing mix. The user journey isn't linear, and media mix models provide a more holistic view of revenue-driving insights. By working with one of our vetted marketing partners, advertisers can better understand TikTok's media effectiveness in relation to their media mix, and leverage those insights toward stronger business results."Following Tinuiti Live, the agency’s annual tentpole event held in New York City last month, today’s announcement continues a momentous H1 for Tinuiti. The event officially unveiled Tinuiti’s powerful new go-to-market message: “Love Growth. Hate Waste.” – a provocative message that cuts through industry complexity with brutal simplicity, and unites what brands care about most with what fuels Tinuiti’s passion. Guided by this year’s theme of “The New Marketing Imperative: Growth vs. Waste,” the agenda further illuminated Tinuiti’s new messaging with speakers from Etsy, OLLY, Liquid I.V., poppi, eos, Once Upon a Farm — as well as NBCUniversal Sportscaster Maria Taylor — taking the stage in front of over 300 marketers.In addition to “Love Growth. Hate Waste.”, Tinuiti launched its new AI SEO offering at Tinuiti Live. As a full-funnel marketing agency that got its start in search, AI SEO represents the latest evolution in Tinuiti’s Search offering. With decades of experience, Tinuiti understands search strategy requires more than carefully chosen keywords—it’s about building influence where it counts.With AI SEO, Tinuiti clients earn essential visibility— ensuring brands show up where decisions get made, across both traditional engines and AI-powered platforms like Google AI Overviews and Bing Copilot. With capabilities including technical SEO, site migrations, content strategy, and retail optimization, brands benefit from more than the fundamentals, because in the age of AI, it’s not just about rankings. It’s about briefing the agent that now speaks for your brand.About TinuitiTinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, with $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. Built for marketers who demand growth and accountability, Tinuiti unites media and measurement under one roof to eliminate waste—the biggest growth killer of all—and scale what works. Its proprietary technology, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, reveals the truth around growth and waste, and how to capitalize on it. With expert teams across Commerce, Search, Social, TV & Audio, and more, Tinuiti delivers measurable results with brutal simplicity: “Love Growth. Hate Waste.”

