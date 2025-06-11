Phrase Unveils Its Most Powerful Release Yet with Multimedia Localization, Agentic AI, and Enhanced Developer Experience

Launch includes Phrase Studio, PACS, Language AI in Phrase Strings, and an enhanced Developer Hub for scalable, intelligent localization.

The industry is converging around the concept of the Language Technology Platform, a vision we’ve championed for years, and this sets a new benchmark.” — Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase , a world leader in AI-driven translation technology, today announced the addition of significant new capabilities to its enterprise platform. This release marks a defining moment in the evolution of language technology, introducing a new wave of intelligent capabilities that transform how global content is created, adapted, and delivered at scale.Phrase technology has long been the driving force behind some of the world’s most complex multilingual operations. With this release, the company continues its mission to raise the bar by redefining what is possible when AI, automation, and connectivity come together. With the launch of Phrase Studio for multimedia localization, the introduction of the Phrase Agentic Content System (PACS), the expansion of Phrase Language AI into Phrase Strings, and the new Developer Hub, Phrase continues to lead the way and extend its leadership in the language technology category.“This launch is a defining moment for Phrase and the customers and partners we serve. The industry is converging around the concept of the Language Technology Platform, a vision we’ve championed for years, and this sets a new benchmark,” said Georg Ell, CEO at Phrase. “What’s possible and expected with multilingual content across written, audio, and video has changed. As AI, ecosystems, and automation reshape expectations, fragmented tools, stitched-together point solutions, and old ways of working no longer meet demands. Customers and partners need innovation, scale, quality, and extensibility in their Language Technology Platform. This release extends and deepens our platform to meet those needs, enabling smarter, faster, and more connected global content delivery.”A Smarter Way to Deliver Global ContentAs content teams work to meet growing expectations for personalized, real-time experiences, Phrase has expanded its platform to support the entire content lifecycle. This release introduces major new enhancements, including multimedia localization, AI agent orchestration, enhanced developer tools, and expanded workflow automation.- Phrase Agentic Content System (PACS): A new architecture that enables specialized AI agents to work together across the localization flow. PACS launches with a context-aware translation agent and a new automated post-editing agent powered by MT Optimize. Together, they enhance translation speed, accuracy, and quality without requiring any setup.- Phrase Studio: The new all-in-one solution for localizing audio and video content. Designed for both real-time and recorded use cases, it offers AI-driven captioning, subtitling, dubbing, summarization, and synthetic voice generation. Phrase Studio enables teams to quickly and effectively adapt multimedia content at scale with speed and precision.- Phrase Language AI in Phrase Strings: Phrase’s advanced machine translation capabilities are now integrated into Strings for software localization. Teams can leverage engine auto-selection, MT glossaries, Phrase QPS scoring, and more to ensure brand consistency and translation quality across the board.- Phrase Developer Hub: A redesigned experience for developers with streamlined documentation and intelligent search, and an all-new release of customizable connector APIs. The new hub simplifies integration and enables deeper automation with platforms like Contentful and Optimizely.Additional updates include automation additions to Phrase Strings, such as trigger-based job creation from CMS and design tools, as well as a native integration with Tridion Docs for easier translation of technical content within existing workflows.This latest release reinforces Phrase’s position as the most advanced and comprehensive Language Technology Platform on the market. By combining intelligence, automation, and connectivity, Phrase continues to help global businesses meet the growing demand for high-quality global content more efficiently, faster, and at a greater scale.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led translation technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections, and driving faster growth across different languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Localization Platform has all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a comprehensive localization strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world-leading translation management to software localization, best-in-class workflow automation, quality evaluation, and analytics, the Phrase Platform connects, streamlines, and manages every possible translation task across the enterprise.That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSPs and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit phrase.com.Connect with Phrase: LinkedIn | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.