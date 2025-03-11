ON THIS DATE: West Virginia narrowly ratified the 19th Amendment by a 15-14 vote and captivated the nation

​Charleston, W.Va. – On March 10, 1920, the West Virginia legislature ratified the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution to guarantee women the right to vote. West Virginia was the 34th state to ratify the Amendment, coming only after a long debate and an interesting tie-breaking vote by a state senator influenced by a note from his mother. Passed by Congress in June of 1919, the 19th Amendment needed 36 states to ratify it before it could take effect. The Amendment reads, "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."

The vote by the West Virginia legislature was significant. After nearly a year of states across the country ratifying the Congress’ proposed Amendment, 22 states had ratified it by Dece​mber of 1919. But the process stalled and supporters needed a conservative southern state to vote in support of the Amendment. As a proponent of women’s suffrage, Governor John Cornwell called a special session of the West Virginia legislature to consider ratification of the 19th Amendment. On March 3, 1920, the WV House passed the amendment by a vote of 47-40, but the State Senate deadlocked in a 14-14 vote. Missing from the initial Senate vote was Senator Jesse Bloch of Wheeling who was vacationing with his family in California. After learning of the Senate’s impasse, Senator Bloch was summoned to return to West Virginia to break the tie. Senator Bloch’s cross-country return to West Virginia quickly became a national story. News outlets across the country followed Senator Bloch on his long journey back to West Virginia, reporting and speculating on his movements. Traveling by a special train commissioned just for his quick return, the three-day trip from California captivated the country, garnering national media attention and, sometimes, fantastical stories. Senator Bloch arrived in Charleston at 2:00am on March 10. Upon his arrival at the Kanawha Hotel, it was said that he had received a message by wire from his mother encouraging him to "do the right thing". At 8:00am that morning, Senator Bloch walked into the State Capitol and broke the Senate’s deadlock by casting his vote in support of women's suffrage, making West Virginia the 34th state to ratify the Amendment. The 19th Amendment was officially ratified by the states five months later on August 18, 1920. For more on the 19th Amendment, ​CLICK HERE.