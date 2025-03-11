Tinuiti and FERMÀT Streamline Ad-to-Landing Page Experience, Driving Better Performance, Full-Funnel Customer Engagement

Tinuiti Fermat

Tinuiti, the Sole Agency in FERMÀT’s Top Agency Partner Tier, Empowers Brands to Seamlessly Connect Paid Media with Post-Click Experiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti , the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency across the media that matters most, has officially announced its partnership with FERMÀT. The leading commerce experience platform enabling brands to create shoppable, native-style content across social and digital channels, FERMÀT leverages real-time user-generated content and AI-driven optimization to drive conversions and engagement.FERMÀT, now available to all Tinuiti clients on Shopify or Salesforce Commerce Cloud, simplifies the process of connecting ads with engaging, high-performing digital experiences— from landing pages, products and merchandising through offers and checkout, all in one place. This leads to better campaign results, smoother customer journeys, and a more seamless experience from click to conversion. Tinuiti is the sole agency in FERMÀT's Prime Tier, the most exclusive and prestigious level within the Accelerator Program. Agencies in this tier are FERMÀT Certified, deeply committed to experimentation at an organizational level, and consistently deliver outstanding results for their clients.Jeremy Cornfeldt, President, Tinuiti, said: "In today’s fiercely competitive marketplaces, brands must deliver a seamless shopping experience from start to finish across every stage of the funnel. Tinuiti is the only agency in FERMÀT’s Prime Tier—a testament to our commitment to innovation and performance. This partnership creates a seamless connection between paid media and post-click experiences—all under one roof—giving our clients greater control over strategic initiatives and outcomes in today’s user-first digital landscape."With FERMÀT, Tinuiti is positioned to continue fueling commerce experiences for clients, leveraging the social commerce platform’s unique differentiators to drive real sales impact, including:Scalable E-Commerce Experiences: Enables brands to create personalized shopping experiences and landing pages without requiring backend development (a no-code solution).Better Control: Brands can seamlessly align media flighting with the customer experience, reducing unpredictable variables and ensuring greater control over strategic initiatives and outcomes.Optimized Performance: Testing different pricing strategies can be complex and time-consuming without the right tools. FERMÀT simplifies this process, allowing brands to experiment with pricing, bundling, and AI-driven funnel strategies more efficiently—leading to better conversion rates, increased flexibility, and stronger overall performance.Rishabh Jain, CEO at FERMÀT: “Tinuiti is an agency unencumbered by legacy constraints, making it easy to align brand vision with AI-driven shopping experiences that not only convert but also enhance performance marketing capabilities—which is why partnering with Tinuiti is a game changer. We’re primed to help brands continue unlocking new opportunities for growth, while closing the gap between ad-level creative and marketing efficiency.”FERMÀT’s Prime, Certified, and Referral tiers feature an exceptional group of agencies already reaping the rewards of the Agency Accelerator Program. These trailblazing agencies are leading the charge in growing their agencies and delivering real results for their clients.In March, Tinuiti and FERMÀT along with Disco, a post-purchase acquisition solution for eCommerce brands on Shopify, will be on the ground together at ShopTalk , one of the biggest retail events of the year. Disco, which specializes in helping DTC brands drive incremental revenue and efficiency through complementary product feeds on order confirmation pages, represents another useful solution available to brands to capitalize on one of the highest intent moments after a customer has checked out.Recently, Tinuiti received the highest possible scores in the Media Planning, Measurement and Attribution, and Pricing Flexibility and Transparency criteria among the most significant media management services providers in The Forrester Wave™: Media Management Services, Q4 2024. The report specifically cited Tinuiti’s “next best customer” approach and focus on business impact. In the last twelve months alone Tinuiti’s Media Agency of Record revenue has tripled, demonstrating that its product-driven, full-funnel performance model is exactly what brands need.About TinuitiTinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the US across the media that matters most. Tinuiti has $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. The agency’s patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today’s murky marketing world to get brands to their Marketing Bliss Point. Tinuiti’s measurement-led approach gives brands an edge in – and across – every channel. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. For more information visit https://tinuiti.com/ About FERMÀTFermat provides the tooling and the network to enable distributed commerce. We help brands easily embed shopping experiences in influencer content, so the influencer's audience has a native, engaging shopping experience. Backed by Greylock & QED, for more info on Fermat, visit: www.fermatcommerce.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.