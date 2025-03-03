Finery Markets presents Crypto OTC Trading Report 2024

In collaboration with Cointelegraph Research, Finery Markets presents a comprehensive analysis of the evolving institutional crypto trading landscape.

VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In collaboration with Cointelegraph Research, Finery Markets presents the Crypto OTC Trading Report 2024 —a comprehensive analysis of the evolving institutional crypto trading landscape.As OTC trading volumes surge by 100%+ year-over-year, this report provides a deep dive into liquidity dynamics, execution models, and regulatory developments shaping institutional crypto markets.Market Fragmentation & Liquidity – The interplay between OTC desks, prime brokers, centralized exchanges, and DEXs is reshaping global liquidity flows.Institutional Trading Trends – A growing number of hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and asset managers are increasing their OTC exposure.Regulation & Compliance – With 92% of firms planning to obtain additional crypto licenses, regulatory clarity is becoming a defining factor for institutional adoption.AI & Technology in Trading – Over 70% of firms are leveraging AI-powered analytics and execution strategies to optimize performance.About Finery MarketsFinery Markets is a leading technology provider of non-custodial crypto ECN and trading SaaS, specifically designed for institutional clients across more than 35 countries.The company offers the first hybrid, crypto-native ECN technology, enabling trading via an aggregated order book or RFQ. Since its launch in 2019, Finery Markets has expanded its ecosystem, now serving over 150 digital asset clients—including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. Finery Markets enhances capital efficiency, ensures optimal execution, assists in risk management, and simplifies settlement processes. In 2024, Finery Markets was recognized as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition.

