Keyrock taps Finery Markets to power its global institutional expansion across 1300 markets

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finery Markets, a leading provider of non-custodial crypto ECN and SaaS trading solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Keyrock, a neo investment and trading group leading in market making, OTC, and options trading for digital assets.The collaboration comes amid burgeoning institutional participants’ interest in digital assets and diverging growth dynamics across CEX and OTC segments. According to Finery Markets’ 2025 review, top-20 CEX spot OTC volumes rose 9% YoY, while the broader OTC market expanded 109%.Keyrock becomes a liquidity provider for the Quote Streams trading regime on Finery Markets, meeting the increasing demand for institutional-grade OTC crypto infrastructure. The partnership enables Keyrock to apply its technical expertise, fine-tuned through years of supporting industry-defining partners, to scale price distribution and deepen its presence across global OTC markers. In doing so, Keyrock will leverage its bespoke coverage of 1,300 markets and deep liquidity across major crypto and stablecoin pairs.Finery Markets’ institutional infrastructure ensures robust connectivity to regulated counterparties. Keyrock’s regulatory alignment helps provide opportunities for institutions to access leading liquidity providers within a compliant trading environment.Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder of Finery Markets, said: “We are privileged to welcome Keyrock. Few companies anticipated the institutionalisation of crypto markets as early and as strategically as they did. We share the ambition to build infrastructure that drives structural change in the digital assets industry, allowing institutional clients to operate within a familiar TradFi framework while moving onchain.”Kevin de Patoul, CEO of Keyrock, stated: “As institutions continue to increase their exposure to digital assets, scale and network depth become critical. Finery Markets’ broad ecosystem provides the connectivity and counterparty diversity required to support our global expansion. This partnership strengthens our ability to meet growing institutional demand with high-quality liquidity across various jurisdictions.”About KeyrockFounded in Brussels in 2017, Keyrock is a neo investment and trading group built for digital assets. The company is a leader in market making, asset management, OTC, and options trading. Providing liquidity to over 90 centralized and decentralized venues worldwide, their 220-strong team operates across 37 countries, with entities in Belgium, the UK, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, France, Brazil, and the U.S.Keyrock provides the widest range of services in the market, allowing the group to deliver fully tailored support. Today, this unmatched offering includes in-depth industry insights, co-created DeFi ecosystems, and active support for Web3 startups. Structured for the long-term, Keyrock is constantly evolving to drive progress in digital assets.About Finery MarketsFinery Markets is a leading ICT solutions provider for institutional digital asset trading, offering a non-custodial crypto ECN and trading SaaS. The company's hybrid, crypto-native ECN technology enables trading via order book, RFQ, or quote streams. Launched in 2019, Finery Markets has surpassed $50B in cumulative trading volume and serves 150 institutional clients across 41+ countries, including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. In 2024, the company was recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition. In 2025, Finery Markets was named among the Top 300 Fintech Companies by CNBC and Statista. Learn more at finerymarkets.com

