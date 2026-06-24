GSR partners with Finery Markets as institutional demand for liquidity reaches record levels

GSR will expand the firm liquidity available to global institutions relying on Finery Markets’ ECN technology

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finery Markets, a leading ICT solutions provider for institutional digital asset trading, announces its strategic partnership with GSR, crypto’s capital markets partner.The integration is already live, with the first trade successfully completed. Through the partnership, GSR will provide liquidity to payment providers, OTC desks, brokers, and other 150 market participants connected to Finery Markets' network.GSR's liquidity will be available exclusively via firm quotes, enabling a zero-slippage execution environment and providing clients with greater certainty when executing large transactions.The partnership comes amid a broader shift in institutional trading activity. According to Finery Markets' Q1 report, the OTC market continued to outpace CEX and DEX markets in growth dynamics, extending the upward trajectory established in 2025. Over this period, OTC volume growth (43% YoY) outpaced both CEX (-45%) and DEX (39%)."We are incredibly pleased to welcome GSR, one of the largest crypto market makers, to the Finery Markets ecosystem," said Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder of Finery Markets. "As the first crypto liquidity provider to achieve regulatory authorization from both the FCA and MAS, GSR's addition comes at a pivotal time, coinciding with growing demand for deep institutional liquidity on our platform. We are confident that our stablecoin-optimized infrastructure, now bolstered by GSR's presence, will significantly enhance institutional access."Aravind Srinivasan, GSR’s Head of Systematic OTC Business, commented, “The global crypto market is entering a pivotal phase shaped by regulatory reform and shifting market expectations. MiCA in Europe and potential changes in the U.S. are reshaping how capital is formed and liquidity flows. At GSR, we’re focused on building the infrastructure that institutions need to thrive in this new era—deep liquidity, transparent markets, and trusted partnerships."About Finery MarketsFinery Markets is a leading infrastructure provider for institutional digital asset trading, offering a non-custodial crypto ECN and trading SaaS. The company's hybrid, crypto-native ECN technology enables trading via order book, RFQ, or quote streams.Launched in 2019, Finery Markets has surpassed $60B in cumulative trading volume and serves 150 institutional clients across 41+ countries, including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. In 2024, the company was recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition. In 2025, Finery Markets was named among the Top 300 Fintech Companies by CNBC and Statista. Learn more at finerymarkets.com About GSR​​​GSR is crypto’s capital markets partner, delivering market-making services, institutional-grade OTC trading, venture backing, and digital asset advisory to founders and institutions. With more than a decade of experience, our integrated platform helps clients navigate token design, go-to-market operations, treasury and risk management, and capital planning. These services are supported by GSR's real-time global market intelligence and access to deep liquidity. Users can visit​​ ​​ www.gsr.io ​for more information, including the General Terms Business, relevant disclosures, and GSR’s trading terms.​​​​​​​​​​ ​​​​

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