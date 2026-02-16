Finery Markets Leverages Fireblocks Infrastructure to Streamline Trading Settlement Operations

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finery Markets , a leading ICT solutions provider for institutional digital asset trading, has integrated Fireblocks ’ custody technology to automate off-exchange trading and settlement workflows.The integration links Finery Markets’ Execution Management System (EMS) with Fireblocks’ custody and settlement layers. This provides institutional clients with a vertically integrated workflow that maintains a structural separation between trade execution and asset safety.The technical alignment is designed to optimize digital asset operations for financial institutions in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. By integrating Finery Markets’ liquidity network with Fireblocks’ infrastructure, the solution enables automated data exchange between trading environments and custody vaults to facilitate seamless post-trade netting.Konstantin Shulga, CEO and Co-founder at Finery Markets, said: "The future of institutional trading is on-chain, but within architectures backed by the time-tested principles of independence, capital efficiency, and netted settlements. These are the fundamentals of institutional electronic trading. Together, Finery Markets and Fireblocks deliver the rails to match these principles with the innovations of digital custody."The integration allows clients utilizing Fireblocks as their custody technology provider to initiate settlements directly within the Finery Markets interface. Data flow between the trading infrastructure and custody vaults is automated, removing manual data entry and the requirement to switch between systems to initiate transfers. Positions and credit limits are reconciled against custody data on a daily basis to ensure accuracy.Finery Markets utilizes Fireblocks' infrastructure to secure digital asset transactions across more than 150 blockchains, leveraging a platform trusted by over 2,400 organizations globally to manage more than $10 trillion in digital assets.

