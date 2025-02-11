Unifying Technology and Expertise—Phrase and Argos Multilingual Co-invest in Joint Solutions Architect Role

Leading technology and service providers announce an industry-first joint role to bring combined expertise to customers.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase , a world leader in AI-led translation technology, and Argos Multilingual , a leading provider of language services, today announced the introduction of a new shared Solutions Architect role. This initiative exemplifies both companies’ shared commitment to close collaboration and a customer-centric approach, with a shared goal of advancing localization practices and delivering exceptional value to customers.The co-funded Solutions Architect position, the first of its kind, will focus on supporting mutual customers of Phrase and Argos Multilingual. This hybrid role will combine technical expertise with strategic insight to accelerate customer success and deliver measurable business results."This appointment reflects a shared vision for the future of localization—where technology and human expertise come together to deliver transformative opportunities for our customers," said Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase. “The shared Solutions Architect role reflects our commitment to building an ecosystem where software, services, and partnerships come together to deliver seamless solutions for customers. By combining expertise across both organizations, we’re not just improving operations, we’re setting a new standard for collaboration in the industry. This will enable businesses to achieve greater efficiency and agility."Since formalizing their partnership in 2023, Phrase and Argos Multilingual have demonstrated a shared vision for an AI-powered future in localization. The Solutions Architect will lead joint customer projects, fostering technical innovation and identifying new opportunities for collaboration that benefit clients and the wider industry."Our investment in this role highlights a new approach to collaboration between service providers and technology companies," said Alexander Ulichnowski, CEO of Argos Multilingual. "By combining our expertise, we are creating smarter, more effective solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients and deliver tangible business outcomes."This initiative demonstrates an increasing shift in the localization industry, where technology and service providers are coming together to deliver smarter solutions and greater impact for global businesses.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led translation technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections, and driving faster growth across different languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Localization Platform has all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a comprehensive localization strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world-leading translation management to software localization, best-in-class workflow automation, quality evaluation, and analytics, the Phrase Platform connects, streamlines, and manages every possible translation task across the enterprise.That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSPs and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit www.phrase.com Argos Multilingual provides global language solutions. With over 30 years of experience, we serve clients in the high-tech, life sciences, human resources, and financial industries. We make it easy for businesses to grow globally and connect with expert talent anywhere in the world. With production centers in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, we follow a strategy of building robust programs for continuous translation and localization. You can expect a long-term and transparent partnership, backed by innovative solutions around technology, AI & data, creative content, and quality assurance. For more information, please visit us at www.argosmultilingual.com

