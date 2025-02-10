Finger Lakes Winners of DRI and NY Forward Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Canandaigua will receive $10 million in funding as the Finger Lakes winner of the eighth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and the Villages of Brockport and Phelps will each receive $4.5 million as the Finger Lakes winners of the third round of NY Forward. For Round 8 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Round 3 of the NY Forward Program, each of the state's 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million from each program, to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

“By investing in the future of these Finger Lakes communities, this funding will revitalize their downtown areas by building vibrant and thriving destinations where businesses, families, and visitors can flourish,” Governor Hochul said. “With our Pro-Housing Communities initiative, we’re giving local leaders the tools to transform their cities, towns and villages into hubs of opportunity, culture, and affordable living. This is how we build stronger, more connected communities that work for everyone across New York.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program – an innovative policy created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourage others to follow suit. Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply; to date, 273 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities. This year, Governor Hochul is proposing an additional $110 million in funding to cover infrastructure and planning costs for Pro-Housing Communities.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 4,400 units of housing – 1,823 of which are affordable or workforce. The programs committed over $8.5 million to 11 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art (such as murals and sculptures) and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Canandaigua

Downtown Canandaigua is poised to be, and is already becoming, a residential and recreational hub of the Finger Lakes region. With anticipated growth related to programming and investment focused on the semiconductor industry, an investment in this transformation will help the region to put its best foot forward when recruiting future businesses, workers and residents. The City of Canandaigua seeks to connect the Canandaigua Lake waterfront via safe, quality walking and biking pathways that complement the existing streets. The City is focused on projects that will create a diverse mix of businesses, housing, events and arts in its downtown that create a vibrant atmosphere for residents and visitors of all backgrounds.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Brockport

The Village of Brockport is an Erie Canal town, college town and central hub of activity for its own residents and those of other nearby small towns and villages. Brockport prioritizes living its history and bridging it to a thriving and culturally rich future in the Finger Lakes region. The Village’s downtown focus area centers on Main Street and adjacent side streets that offer several attractions for residents and visitors. This area highlights Brockport’s historic downtown corridor, canal front parcels and portions of historic districts on the Village’s west and east sides. The Village seeks to transform its historic downtown corridor into an accessible tourist destination and a home where visitors, residents and people of all abilities can recreate, socialize, live and age in comfort.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Phelps

The Village of Phelps, a historically significant community with a population of 1,900 residents, is strategically positioned near major transportation routes, making it easily accessible for both residents and visitors. The Village’s walkable downtown area encompasses municipal parks, cultural and recreational attractions, museums and the multi-use community center. Its application is focused on streetscaping and aesthetic upgrades, so that no matter what route a resident or visitor might take through downtown, the path from one destination to the next will be interesting and attractive.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The Downtown Revitalization and NY Forward programs work together to re-energize downtowns of all sizes across our State. Our newest winners for the Finger Lakes region – Canandaigua, Brockport and Phelps – will all leverage existing cultural, natural and historical assets to transform their downtowns into economic engines for their residents and the entire region. The Department of State looks forward to seeing the projects these communities select and how they will positively impact the region for generations to come!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight, said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the DRI and NY Forward programs continue to support projects that generate new investments and encourage transformational change in towns and communities throughout New York State. These plans from Canandaigua, Phelps and Brockport will revitalize downtown businesses, historic districts and waterfronts and spur economic development that will benefit residents and visitors to the beautiful Finger Lakes region.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Our local partners in Canandaigua, Brockport, and Phelps should be proud of their efforts to build vibrant and affordable neighborhoods that create new homes and new jobs. This State investment of nearly $20 million will give these certified Pro-Housing Communities the resources they need to thrive for generations to come. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued leadership on tackling the housing crisis and making the Finger Lakes a more affordable place to live and work.”

Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Bob Duffy, President and CEO, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Denise Battles, President of the State University of New York Geneseo, said, “The FLREDC is incredibly proud to continue our support for the City of Canandaigua and for the communities of Phelps and Brockport and their exciting futures through the Governor’s transformational Downtown Revitalization and NY Forward Initiatives. These selected, community-driven plans will benefit both residents and visitors alike, promoting economic growth and creating spaces where people will want to live, work, and play for generations to come.”

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “With more than 25 Canal communities now among the growing roster of DRI and NY Forward awardees, I know how these important investments can jumpstart powerful change. This year, as we commemorate the Bicentennial of the Erie Canal’s completion and look forward to the opening of the Brockport Pedestrian Bridge, the timing of these awards could not be more welcomed or appropriate. The Canal Corporation sends its most sincere congratulations to Brockport, Canandaigua, and Phelps.”

Canandaigua Mayor Bob Palumbo said, “On behalf of myself and our DRI team and City Council, I would like to thank the Governor and her team for awarding the $10 million-dollar DRI to the City of Canandaigua. I look forward to seeing the projects we supported in our DRI proposal unlock opportunities that create new jobs, add housing, and public amenities in our downtown.”

Brockport Mayor Margay Blackman said, “‘It’s all in Brockport’ became our shared vision as we dreamed of what our village could become with a NY Forward grant. The Brockport of our NY Forward dreams is one that works for all – young, old, university student, resident, visitor, tourist. The water brings people, Brockporters say, and we will invest in our waterfront to establish Brockport as the premier, inclusive recreation community on the Erie Canal. What I’m especially proud of today is that 6 people, including our grant writer, crafted a successful proposal, in house, in 2 short years.”

Village of Phelps Mayor Jim Cheney said, “On behalf of the community of Phelps, we are extremely excited, honored and grateful to be chosen for the NY Forward Grant. The residents of Phelps have been working hard to attract more visitors, businesses and housing to our community; to make it a special place to live, work and play in; and, to fit into the Finger Lakes Region's economic strategic plan. This investment by the state will help push us over the top in our revitalization efforts. It is important for small communities, such as the Village of Phelps, to receive statewide taxpayer support such as this, to revitalize and thrive. It is in everyone's best interest to help our local communities' economies. Thank you to Governor Hochul, Ontario County, the REDC and all community partners for sharing and believing in our vision.”

Canandaigua, Brockport and Phelps will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state's investment.

The Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $300 million to 62 communities across every region of the State.