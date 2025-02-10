Secretary Warner announces the 2025 Legislative Initiatives for the WV Secretary of State's Office
Charleston, W.Va. – While meeting with members of the West Virginia Press Association (WVPA) at their annual "Legislative Look-Ahead Conference" held in Charleston, Secretary of State Kris Warner announced the 2025 legislative initiatives for the Secretary of State's Office (WVSOS).
Secretary Warner took office as West Virginia's 31st Secretary of State on January 13 after serving four years as the Executive Director of the WV Economic Development Authority (WVEDA). Prior to his time at the WVEDA, he was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as the West Virginia State Director for USDA Rural Development.
The WVPA's conference was held at the WV Culture Center at the State Capitol. Secretary Warner participated in a panel discussion with other statewide elected officials, using the opportunity to outline his priorities for the 2025 legislative session that begins on February 12. Those priorities include:
- Keeping voter rolls clean and as up-to-date as possible;
- Strengthening Voter ID requirements by removing non-photo documents, such as utility bills and bank statements, as acceptable forms of identification;
- Increasing transparency in “dark money” campaign finance activities;
- Enhancing penalties for failure to file campaign finance reports on time;
- Streamlining the election complaint process;
- Clarifying voter registration eligibility for individuals with a diminished mental capacity;
- Prohibiting ranked-choice voting in all elections;
- Clarifying who is allowed in polling places during the voting period; and
- Allowing the WVSOS to purchase critical election infrastructure without the red tape.
"It is an honor for me to serve as the state's chief elections officer in a state that has prioritized election integrity in every county," Secretary Warner said. "I will continue working with our county clerks and with the West Virginia legislature to ensure that every eligible citizen has the right to register to vote and to cast a ballot."
Warner, a successful entrepreneur and small business owner for more than 30 years, also emphasized his commitment to improving West Virginia's business climate to support entrepreneurs and startups throughout the state.
"I will work with the Legislature to expand access to information, resources, and opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners looking to start a business in West Virginia," Warner said. "My goal is to expand the services available through the WV One Stop Business Center to support small business success and encourage entrepreneurship in every local community."
The WVPA, founded in 1869, is a nonprofit organization representing 79 newspapers across the state. The WVPA hosts its annual "Legislative Look-Ahead Conference" before the start of the legislative session to hear from lawmakers, statewide elected officials, and the governor.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.