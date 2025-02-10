Secretary Warner announces the 2025 Legislative Initiatives for the WV Secretary of State's Office

Charleston, W.Va. – While meeting with members of the West Virginia Press Association (WVPA) at their annual "Legislative Look-Ahead Conference" held in Charleston, Secretary of State Kris Warner announced the 2025 legislative initiatives for the Secretary of State's Office (WVSOS).

Secretary Warner took office as West Virginia's 31st Secretary of State on January 13 after serving four years as the Executive Director of the WV Economic Development Authority (WVEDA). Prior to his time at the WVEDA, he was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as the West Virginia State Director for USDA Rural Development.

The WVPA's conference was held at the WV Culture Center at the State Capitol. Secretary Warner participated in a panel discussion with other statewide elected officials, using the opportunity to outline his priorities for the 2025 legislative session that begins on February 12. Those priorities include: