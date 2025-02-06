Winter Weather Advisory for Oregon: Falling Branches and Power Line Precautions

Oregon residents are bracing for continued winter storms bringing heavy snow, ice, and increased risks of falling tree branches and downed power lines. Emergency management officials urge the public to remain alert, be properly prepared for winter driving, and follow safety guidelines to protect homes, vehicles, and personal well-being.

Risk of Falling Branches

Many regions in Oregon are experiencing snowfall and ice buildup on trees. The added weight can cause branches—or even entire trees—to snap unexpectedly. Falling branches pose a danger to:

Vehicles: Branches can damage cars, so avoid parking under trees whenever possible.

Pedestrians: Tree limbs can break without warning, so be extra cautious when walking outdoors.

Power lines: Branches falling onto power lines may cause electrical hazards or widespread outages.

Downed branches can disrupt utility lines, potentially leading to extended power outages. To prepare:

Stock up on essentials : Have flashlights, batteries, portable chargers, and blankets ready in case the lights go out.

Keep extra supplies: If safe to do so, store a few days' worth of food and water, especially in rural areas where utility restoration may be delayed.

Stay informed: Monitor local weather updates through official channels. Follow any advisories from the National Weather Service or your local emergency management office.

What to Do if a Power Line Falls

A downed power line is extremely dangerous. If you see or suspect a live wire has fallen on your property, car, or near your home:

Stay away and call for help: Immediately call 911 and report the downed line. Then contact your local utility provider. Do not approach or attempt to move the line. Even if it appears inactive, it could still be energized.

If a power line falls on your car: Stay inside your vehicle. Do not step out unless there is an urgent threat like a fire. If you must exit (e.g., due to fire), open the door carefully, jump out without touching the car and the ground at the same time, then land with your feet together. Shuffle or hop away, keeping both feet close together to minimize electrical risk.

Keep others clear: Alert neighbors and passersby to the hazard. Set up a safe perimeter, if possible, to prevent anyone from accidentally coming into contact with the live wire.

General Safety Tips

Use caution around trees : Weakened limbs can break at any moment—keep an eye on overhead branches and fallen debris.

Dress in layers: Winter conditions can change quickly, and frostbite can occur if you're not properly protected from the cold.

Only travel when necessary: If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you and allow extra time to reach your destination. Check road conditions before driving and let someone know your route if you must travel.

Stay safe, everyone! By keeping these precautions in mind—avoiding falling branches, staying prepared for power outages, and knowing what to do if a power line falls—you can help protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community during Oregon’s challenging winter conditions.

Additional Resources: