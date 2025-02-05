$200M Boost Energy Efficiency at SUNY Old Westbury

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $100.2 million New York State investment for the first major phase of a deep energy retrofit at SUNY Old Westbury. The investment, plus approximately $100 million more for the final phases, will transform the college’s Natural Science Building, which was originally opened in 1985.

“Once again, people will be looking at New York State as a leader in developing sustainable, green energy solutions that will not only enhance the academic experience for our students and faculty, but also contribute to a healthier environment for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “With this state-of-the-art, energy-efficient facility, we are one step closer to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and zero waste across the SUNY system while also providing new opportunities for green workforce development and resilience in the face of climate change.”

The project is part of SUNY’s Climate and Sustainability Action Plan to achieve net-zero SUNY-wide greenhouse gas emissions and zero waste. Full details about the plan can be found on the SUNY website.

The plan not only aims to achieve net-zero SUNY-wide greenhouse gas emissions and zero waste in line with Governor Kathy Hochul’s climate goals, but also addresses increasing academic and research opportunities, expands green workforce development, and defines actions related to campus and building operations and capital project development to design for resiliency.

SUNY Old Westbury Renovation and Deep Energy Retrofit

The renovated Natural Sciences Building is expected to be 50% more energy efficient and will boast a geothermal system for heating and cooling, as well as energy efficient glazing on the facility’s windows. It will also feature modernized teaching laboratories, a new campus greenhouse, and collaboration spaces for teaching and co-curricular activities. The final future phase is expected to include a green roof.

The Natural Sciences Building at SUNY Old Westbury has served as the academic home for the Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Physics, and Public Health programs. Biology is the second highest program by enrollment at Old Westbury.

The project will be constructed in three phases. The first phase, moving forward this week with a groundbreaking with SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. and SUNY Old Westbury President Timothy Sams, focuses on the replacement of outdated laboratory spaces, the relocation of the specialized research equipment and support space, and the creation of surge space. This initial step lays the groundwork for the comprehensive modernization and expansion of the building. The second phase will construct a new addition to the building to house additional space for the departments. The third phase will include the renovation of the balance of interior as well as the exterior rehabilitation of the facility.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Thanks to the substantial state investment secured by Governor Hochul, this project represents a significant transformation for the Natural Sciences Building, which was built over four decades ago. With 40% of state-owned buildings, SUNY has the ability to help achieve Governor Hochul’s ambitious climate goals through exciting projects like this one. Future generations who come to learn on SUNY Old Westbury’s campus and in the Natural Sciences Building will have a brighter, more sustainable future.”

SUNY Old Westbury President Timothy E. Sams said, “We are proud that this building, once complete, will exceed the goals SUNY has set for us when it comes to energy and carbon reduction. As our campus mission demands of us, we will focus on environmental sustainability throughout the course of this work and in the years ahead as we create a facility that will prepare students for work in hospitals, laboratories, wind and chip manufacturing, public health, and more that are so vital to their own and New York's success."

State Senator Jack Martins said, “I applaud SUNY Old Westbury and Governor Hochul in prioritizing student education at our SUNY Old Westbury campus. This refurbished facility will provide better opportunities for generations of students and have a significant impact as they pursue careers thereafter.”

Assemblymember Charles Lavine said, “This investment right here in my district will transform existing infrastructure to provide SUNY Old Westbury with the latest technology to help increase sustainability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will also help students, faculty, and researchers meet the demands of modern science education and research. I am so proud of Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to fighting the very real problem of climate change and this institution which is setting the standard for the critical importance of diversity and inclusion in higher education.”

Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman said, “As a proud advocate for sustainability and education, I’m thrilled to see this investment in SUNY Old Westbury. This isn’t just about upgrading a building—it’s about creating opportunities. By modernizing the Natural Sciences Building with energy-efficient technology, we’re not only taking real steps toward a greener future, but we’re also equipping students with the skills they need to lead in the growing green economy. New York is once again leading the way, proving that when we invest in education and sustainability, we invest in our future.”

When all phases are completed, the project will transform the Natural Sciences Building into a state-of-the-art facility, providing students, faculty, and researchers with the resources and space needed to meet the demands of modern science education and research.

About SUNY Old Westbury

SUNY Old Westbury is a selective public liberal arts college with 4,700 students studying in more than 40 undergraduate degree opportunities in its liberal arts and professional programs and 16 graduate programs in business, education, liberal studies and mental health counseling. On the University’s 604-acre campus, students are challenged to take ownership of their futures through an environment that demands academic excellence, fosters intercultural understanding, and endeavors to stimulate a passion for learning and a commitment to building a more just and sustainable world. For more information on SUNY Old Westbury, visit the university’s website.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit their website.