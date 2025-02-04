ABL Diagnostics will Develop and Market a Full Range of PCR Testing Products Acquired from its Parent Company

ABL Diagnostics will start the production and commercialization of new UltraGene products based on PCR tests as recently announced by ABL Luxembourg

ABL Diagnostics SA (EPA:ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics continues to strengthen its presence in molecular testing by integrating the expertise developed over many years by a highly experienced team of professionals in Luxembourg” — Dr Chalom B. Sayada

WOIPPY, MOSELLE, FRANCE, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics is pleased to relay its parent company Advanced Biological Laboratories' (ABL) press release about the inking of a licensing and transfer agreement of know-how and IP rights related to real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, enabling both singleplex and syndromic testing, targeting conditions such as respiratory infections, gastroenteritis, meningitis, hepatitis, infections of the immunosuppressed, tropical diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, and early childhood diseases, and detecting over 100 viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi.Unlike a clinical examination alone, it can distinguish between viral, bacterial or other infections in a single test. With new PCR tests based on the know-how and intellectual property rights of its molecular diagnostics portfolio, ABL Group continues to invest in precision medicine and a better patient experience through solutions that eliminate the need for repeat diagnostic tests, saving time and improving patient outcomes.ABL Diagnostics will manufacture and market these test products equivalent to the previously marketed and discontinued products in its ISO 13485 certified environment, expanding its portfolio with the potential to manufacture up to thirty-eight (38) products within the UltraGene family.ABL Diagnostics intends to develop a combined strategy of reflex testing with these new products and the DeepChekproducts for genotyping by sequencing. This will further expand ABL Diagnostics' presence in infectious diseases as a global provider of stand-alone software, detection tests and genotyping by sequencing tests.ABL Diagnostics' expanded portfolio of tests and syndromic panels will help transform care for its customers with a comprehensive solution for molecular testing of infectious diseases. In addition, ABL Diagnostics' platform-agnostic menu allows it to effectively serve a broader customer base."As recently announced, ABL Diagnostics continues to strengthen and expand its presence in molecular testing and precision medicine by integrating the high-quality expertise developed over many years by a highly experienced team of professionals in Luxembourg into our own state-of-the-art molecular diagnostics portfolio," said Dr. Chalom B. Sayada, Managing Director of ABL Diagnostics. "This means great things for all of our customers around the world and better outcomes for their patients," Dr. Sayada added."We are pleased to manufacture and launch a full range of PCR tests acquired from our parent company, ABL. These new detection tests will be integrated into our compliance plan with the European regulation for in vitro diagnostic medical devices (2017/746, IVDR) and possibly with other regulations around the world," said Mr. Ronan Boulmé, GRC Director of the ABL Group.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene, and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors actively on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of microbiology applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.