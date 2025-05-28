ABL Diagnostics Expands Verification of DeepChek® on Additional MGI NGS Platforms to Enhance Microbiology Genotyping

Now Offering Native Library Preparation Kits and Workflow Automation for MGI Instruments

WOIPPY, FRANCE, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is proud to announce the successful verification of its DeepCheksolution on various applications including HIV, Viral Hepatis (C, B, D), Respiratory viruses (Influenza, RSV, SARS-CoV-2), Tuberculosis (TB), and 16S rRNA-based bacterial identification on two additional MGI next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms: the DNBSEQ-G99 ( https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/MGI-Sequencing-to-Identify-HIV-1-Drug-Resistance-Mutations_European-Meeting-on-HIV-et-Hepatitis_v2.pdf ) and the DNBSEQ-E25 (poster #60 to be presented at the upcoming European Meeting on HIV & Hepatitis on June 4th in Barcelona). This announcement follows the validation of the DNBSEQ-G400 ( https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/20240715_MGI-and-ABL-Application-Note1.pdf ), which was showcased during the ESCMID Global 2024 congress in Barcelona.The G99 and E25 platforms, developed by MGI, are ideal for low to medium throughput laboratories, such as those operating in clinical microbiology or regional reference labs, due to their compact design, rapid sequencing capabilities, and cost-efficient workflow. By expanding compatibility across these systems, ABL Diagnostics continues its mission to democratize access to advanced genotyping tools across a wider range of laboratory environments.ABL Diagnostics also offers native library preparation kits specifically optimized for MGI instruments and optimized workflow automation on liquid handling systems (including MGISP-100). These kits enable seamless integration of DeepChekassays into MGI workflows, reducing hands-on time while maintaining high performance across virology and bacteriology targets.In addition to the application verification, ABL Diagnostics has also confirmed the pooling (multiplexing) capabilities of its DeepChekassays, enabling the simultaneous sequencing of multiple pathogens—including samples from virology and bacteriology panels—in a single NGS run. This breakthrough significantly improves cost-efficiency and turnaround time, which are critical for routine diagnostic workflows and hospital settings.Further supporting this streamlined approach, ABL Diagnostics is currently validating automation of the entire NGS workflow on the MGSP-100—MGI’s high-performance sample preparation workstation. Once completed, this will offer laboratories a fully integrated, scalable, and hands-free solution, supporting increased testing volumes without sacrificing quality or speed."Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure DeepChekapplications maintain high performance across a range of sequencing platforms, particularly those from MGI, which are increasingly adopted in diagnostic laboratories worldwide," said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of Research and Development at ABL Diagnostics. "This verification not only broadens access to precision genotyping, but also helps laboratories optimize their resources through automation and multiplexing—key factors in efficient infectious disease management."For research use only (RUO).About the Market for NGS-Based Microbiology GenotypingThe global microbiology testing market is witnessing a rapid transition toward molecular and sequencing-based methods. In particular, NGS-based microbial genotyping is projected to grow significantly due to its ability to offer comprehensive insights into antimicrobial resistance (AMR), strain typing, and pathogen identification. According to recent market analyses, the NGS in infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 17%. The increasing need for rapid outbreak surveillance, personalized treatment strategies, and antibiotic stewardship programs is fueling this growth. ABL Diagnostics, through its DeepChekportfolio and strategic platform verifications, is positioning itself as a key player in this expanding domain.***ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICSABL Diagnostics specializes in proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions for precise molecular detection and genotyping:- UltraGene – real-time PCR-based molecular detection.- DeepChek– DNA sequencing for genotyping.Expanding Portfolio for MicrobiologyOur growing portfolio covers:- HIV diagnostics – Drug resistance assays, including a Whole Genome Kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B & C – Advanced genotyping and drug resistance analysis- Microbiome & Taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analysis.- Other viral & bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Syndromic & Digital Solutions- Syndromic Real-Time PCR assays (known-how and IP acquired in 2025).- Nadis– EMR system used in 200+ hospitals in France for HIV & Hepatitis infected patients management.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). For further information, please visit www.abldiagnostics.com CONTACTSABL Diagnostics SA72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPYFRANCETel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

