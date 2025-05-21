ABL Diagnostics Successfully Verifies DeepChek® Assays & Software on Illumina’s MiSeq™ i100 & MiSeqDx Platforms

WOIPPY, FRANCE, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is proud to announce the successful verification of its DeepChekAssays and Software Suite on both the newly launched MiSeq™ i100 and the MiSeqDx™ platforms from Illumina. This milestone further expands the flexibility and compatibility of ABL Diagnostics’ cutting-edge microbiology genotyping solutions with the latest next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology.The verification was conducted across several key microbiology applications with outstanding results, including—but not limited to—HIV drug resistance genotyping (DeepChek-HIV), tuberculosis drug resistance profiling (DeepChek-TB), and viral hepatitis genotyping (DeepChek-HCV). All tests demonstrated high analytical performance, intuitive usability, and seamless integration within the broader DeepChekecosystem.Crucially, the verification of DeepChekassays and software on the MiSeqDx™ platform—Illumina’s CE-IVD-marked sequencing system—confers an additional regulatory and clinical dimension to the solution. When combined with ABL Diagnostics’ own CE-IVD-marked DeepChekassays and software, this enables an integrated, fully compliant, end-to-end solution for clinical diagnostics. Laboratories can now benefit from a standardized and validated workflow, from sample preparation to sequencing and data interpretation, tailored for routine patient care applications.This work complements the existing validation of DeepChekassays across the full spectrum of Illumina NGS platforms—including iSeq™ 100, MiSeq™, MiSeqDx™, MiniSeq™, and NextSeq™—empowering laboratories to adopt DeepCheksolutions regardless of their current infrastructure or throughput requirements.All analyses are fully supported within the MicrobioChek platform, developed by ABL Diagnostics. This robust software suite offers an intuitive interface to launch analysis pipelines dedicated to both research and clinical use (available for diagnostics in selected countries), ensuring consistent, high-quality, and actionable insights across all supported pathogens and platforms.The DeepChekplatform also uniquely enables sample pooling and multiplexing, allowing multiple pathogens and sample types to be processed simultaneously within a single NGS run. This provides significant operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and faster turnaround times—especially valuable for laboratories facing high throughput demands.The MiSeq™ i100, recently introduced by Illumina, further enhances DeepChekworkflows through a number of key innovations:- Fast turnaround time: Results available in as little as 9 hours—ideal for near-patient or time-sensitive diagnostic settings.- Room temperature-stable reagents: Simplifies storage and transport logistics—critical for decentralized and resource-limited environments.- Compact and affordable: Small footprint and reduced capital investment make it accessible for low- to mid-throughput labs worldwide.“At ABL Diagnostics, we are committed to providing laboratories with a robust, end-to-end microbiology genotyping solution that is agnostic of the sequencing platform,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics. “We initially verified DeepChekon Illumina systems such as MiSeq™, iSeq™ 100, MiniSeq™, and NextSeq™, and are now pleased to include both the MiSeq™ i100 and MiSeqDx™ in our supported portfolio—bringing enhanced flexibility, regulatory strength, and clinical performance to our customers.”The Market: ABL Diagnostics Leads the Way in Microbiology GenotypingThe NGS market for microbiology is rapidly expanding, driven by the growing need for fast, scalable, and accurate detection of infectious agents and antimicrobial resistance. ABL Diagnostics now offers the broadest portfolio of microbiology genotyping assays using NGS technology, addressing both routine clinical diagnostics and public health challenges:- Viruses: HIV, HBV, HCV, HDV, CMV, HSV, HPV, Influenza, RSV, SARS-CoV-2…- Bacteria & Fungi: Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB), 16S rRNA, 18S rRNA, and bacterial whole genome sequencing (WGS)- Emerging targets: Several new assays are in development and will be launched in the coming months.With unmatched assay breadth, compatibility across all major Illumina platforms, and a powerful, dedicated software suite, ABL Diagnostics offers a future-proof, scalable, and regulatory-ready NGS solution tailored to the evolving demands of clinical microbiology, infectious disease surveillance, and global health diagnosticsABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICSABL Diagnostics specializes in proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions for precise molecular detection and genotyping:- UltraGene – real-time PCR-based molecular detection.- DeepChek– DNA sequencing for genotyping.Expanding Portfolio for MicrobiologyOur growing portfolio covers:- HIV diagnostics – Drug resistance assays, including a Whole Genome Kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B & C – Advanced genotyping and drug resistance analysis- Microbiome & Taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analysis.- Other viral & bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Syndromic & Digital Solutions- Syndromic Real-Time PCR assays (known-how and IP acquired in 2025).- Nadis– EMR system used in 200+ hospitals in France for HIV & Hepatitis infected patients management.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). For further information, please visit www.abldiagnostics.com CONTACTSABL Diagnostics SA72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPYFRANCETel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.