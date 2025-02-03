ABL Inks Know-How License and Transfer Agreement for the Fast Track Diagnostics PCR Portfolio from Siemens Healthineers

ABL and affiliates plan to start the production and commercialization of new UltraGene products based on PCR tests previously supplied by Fast Track Diagnostics

By integrating the high-quality of the know-how developed by Fast Track Diagnostics into our molecular diagnostics portfolio, ABL continues to strengthen its presence in the field of molecular testing” — Dr Chalom B. Sayada

LUXEMBOURG VILLE, LUXEMBOURG, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL), a diagnostics company, headquartered in Luxembourg, announces that the licensing and transfer agreement of know-how and IP rights from Fast Track Diagnostics Luxembourg (FTD) has been inked with Siemens Healthineers.FTD was engaged in the development, manufacturing and selling of in-vitro diagnostic and research use only molecular testing products. Siemens Healthineers, as the owner of FTD, licensed and transferred the know-how and IP rights to ABL and its affiliates (ABL Group) related to the design and manufacturing of certain former FTD products.Based on this Know-How License and Transfer Agreement (Agreement) the ABL group intends to manufacture and commercialize its own testing products equivalent to the former FTD products. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.The licensed know-how is related to real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, allowing for both singleplex and syndromic testing, to target conditions such as respiratory infections, gastroenteritis, meningitis, hepatitis, infections of the immunosuppressed, tropical diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, and early childhood diseases, and detect over 100 viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi.Unlike a clinical examination alone, it can distinguish between viral, bacterial, or other infections in one test. By new PCR tests based on FTD know-how and IP rights to its molecular diagnostics portfolio, ABL Group is further investing in precision medicine and better patient experience through solutions that eliminate the need for repeat diagnostic testing, reducing time and improving patient outcomes.The Agreement expands the ABL Group molecular diagnostics portfolio with a potential of up to thirty-eight (38) products to be manufactured within the ABL UltraGene family.ABL intends to develop a combined strategy of reflex testing from these new products and the DeepChekproducts for genotyping sequencing. This will further expand ABL’s footprint in infectious diseases by being a global supplier of standalone software, detection tests and genotyping by sequencing tests.The expanded ABL portfolio, tests and syndromic panels, help transforming care delivery for its customers with a comprehensive solution for molecular testing of infectious diseases. In addition, ABL's platform-agnostic menu allows ABL Group to effectively serve a broader customer base."By integrating the high-quality of the know-how developed by Fast Track Diagnostics into our own cutting-edge molecular diagnostics portfolio, ABL continues to strengthen and expand its presence in the field of molecular testing and precision medicine," says Dr Chalom B. Sayada, CEO and Founder, Advanced Biological Laboratories. "It means great things for all of our customers globally and delivers better outcomes for their patients," added Dr Sayada."We are excited to manufacture our new ABL UltraGene products using FTD’s know-how and IP rights and to integrate them into our compliance plan to the European regulation for in-vitro diagnostics medical devices (2017/746, IVDR)," tells Mr. Ronan Boulmé, GRC Director for the ABL Group.The operations will be led by ABL’s Luxembourg headquarters with relay through ABL’s affiliates.About Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL)ABL develops, manufactures and sells in-vitro diagnostic and research use only molecular testing solutions and is the owner of certain assets and intellectual property relating to the manufacturing of molecular PCR assays and is a diagnostic and medical software company with expertise in microbiological assays for clinical applications.ABL Diagnostics (ABLD), ABL’s French affiliate is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors actively on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of microbiology applications.

