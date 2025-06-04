ABL Diagnostics to Present Breakthrough Scientific Data at the European Meeting on HIV & Hepatitis 2025

Featuring New Advances in Automated Bioinformatics and HIV Drug Resistance Detection Using Next-Generation Sequencing

WOIPPY, FRANCE, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is proud to announce its participation at the European Meeting on HIV & Hepatitis 2025, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from June 4 to 6, 2025. The company will unveil two new scientific posters showcasing cutting-edge innovations in viral genome analysis and HIV drug resistance detection.Poster #39: Automated, Large-Scale and Secure Bioinformatics for Comprehensive Analysis of Viral Genomes Using MicrobiocheKThis study highlights MicrobiocheK, ABL's advanced bioinformatics platform engineered for complete genome analysis of key viral pathogens including HIV-1, RSV A/B, Hepatitis Delta, Influenza A/B, and SARS-CoV-2. The platform integrates:- Automated workflows for data processing, quality control, alignment, and variant calling- Real-time access to curated HIV variant databases (Stanford, ANRS, Rega, Geno2pheno)- Secure cloud-based infrastructure compliant with HDS (Healthcare Data Hosting) standards- Seamless interoperability with Nadis http://www.nadis.fr ), a specialized electronic medical record for infectious disease monitoringThe results demonstrated the platform’s high scalability, rapid deployment, and accurate detection of subtypes and mutations, including SARS-CoV-2 and RSV clades, even across large datasets. Clinical reporting features provided actionable insights for healthcare professionals.“MicrobiocheKproves that automation, scalability, and security can coexist in a single platform designed for modern-day genomic surveillance. This marks a major advancement for real-time, clinically relevant viral genome analysis,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of Research & Development at ABL Diagnostics.Poster #60: HIV-1 Drug Resistant Minority Mutations Detection Using the MGI DNBSEQ-E25 Next-Generation Sequencing PlatformThis poster presents the first evaluation of the DNBSEQ-E25 (MGI) platform in detecting HIV-1 drug-resistant minority variants using DeepChekHIV assays and QCMD reference samples. Key findings include:- High sequencing accuracy, with Q30 scores outperforming traditional Illumina platforms- Full genotyping and subtype identification across B, C, 02_AG, and 57_BC forms- 100% concordance across MGI and Illumina platforms for drug resistance mutations >5%- Superior sensitivity of the DNBSEQ-E25 in detecting minority mutations (3–20%) linked to resistance“Our data confirm that MGI’s E25 platform, combined with DeepChekassays, is not only equivalent but in some aspects superior to existing technologies. It is a powerful tool for expanding access to NGS-based resistance testing in routine clinical settings,” added Dr. Sofiane Mohamed.***ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICSABL Diagnostics specializes in proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions for precise molecular detection and genotyping:- UltraGene – real-time PCR-based molecular detection.- DeepChek– DNA sequencing for genotyping.Expanding Portfolio for MicrobiologyOur growing portfolio covers:- HIV diagnostics – Drug resistance assays, including a Whole Genome Kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B & C – Advanced genotyping and drug resistance analysis- Microbiome & Taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analysis.- Other viral & bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Syndromic & Digital Solutions- Syndromic Real-Time PCR assays (known-how and IP acquired in 2025).- Nadis– EMR system used in 200+ hospitals in France for HIV & Hepatitis infected patients management.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). For further information, please visit www.abldiagnostics.com CONTACTSABL Diagnostics SA72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPYFRANCETel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

