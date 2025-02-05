MiaRec Makes Data Redaction Smarter and Simpler with Crucial Upgrades

miarec auto data redaction

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MiaRec, a leader in Automated Quality Management and Conversation Intelligence solutions, is proud to announce a major upgrade to its Auto Data Redaction tool. Now powered by cutting-edge Large Language Models (LLMs), this enhancement revolutionizes the way contact centers secure sensitive customer information with unprecedented flexibility, accuracy, and ease of use.Previously, MiaRec’s Auto Data Redaction tool utilized a combination of Machine Learning and Named Entity Recognition (NER) techniques. While effective, this approach required model training to recognize specific data types and cumbersome setup processes for new redaction rules. Now with the integration of LLM technology, these limitations are a thing of the past.“Our latest innovation empowers contact centers to take control of their data protection processes like never before,” said Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, Founder and CEO of MiaRec. “By leveraging large language models, we’re making it easier for organizations to ensure compliance and safeguard sensitive information while reducing the technical overhead.”The upgraded tool uses intuitive AI prompts for identifying sensitive information, eliminating the need for time-consuming model retraining. Pre-configured to quickly redact common data such as credit card numbers and security codes, it ensures rapid deployment while remaining highly adaptable. Users can effortlessly define new redaction rules to address unique compliance and business needs.MiaRec’s upgraded Auto Data Redaction tool ensures compliance with stringent data protection regulations such as GDPR, PCI DSS, and CCPA. By simplifying and enhancing the redaction process, the tool minimizes the risk of sensitive data exposure and strengthens customer trust.About MiaRec:MiaRec offers Automated Quality Management and Conversation Intelligence solutions for contact centers worldwide. Our platform is designed to automate workflows, save costs, boost efficiency, enhance customer experience, grow revenue, and drive digital transformation. With MiaRec, contact centers gain full visibility into their performance and can transform inaccessible call center data into valuable customer insights, all while ensuring compliance.Founded in 2013, the Silicon Valley-based company serves more than 500 healthcare organizations, insurance firms, retail companies, financial services institutions, and other customer-first companies worldwide. Learn more at www.miarec.com

