Two Counterfeit Shipments worth over $5M stopped by Indianapolis CBP

INDIANAPOLIS— With Valentine’s Day approaching, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) warns consumers to make sure they’re getting their loved ones the real deal instead of knock-off goods.

On two days, last week, CBP officers in Indianapolis seized two shipments containing 2,172 pieces of rings, brooches, bracelets, charms, necklaces and earrings bearing luxury designer’s protected trademarks. The items were deemed to be counterfeit by CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise, the agency’s trade experts.

Both shipments were from China and arrived on January 21 and 23. When CBP officers examined the shipments to determine the admissibility of the goods, they found, in total, 1,439 charms with Tiffany and Co. logos, 496 rings bearing Cartier and Van Cleef and Arpels logos, 124 bracelets displaying the logos of Cartier, Chanel, and Juste Un, 64 necklaces with Chanel and Van Cleef and Arpels logos, 31 pendants bearing Van Cleef and Arpels logos, 12 pairs of earrings with Van Cleef and Arpels and Chanel logos, and six Brooches with Chanel logos. The items were seized for infringing on the designer’s protected trademarks. Had the items been genuine the combined Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for these products would have been $5.2 million.

“This is just another example of the work our officers do to protect consumers and the U.S. economy. As consumers increasingly purchase merchandise from online or third-party vendors, our officers are at the frontline guarding against violative individuals and entities expecting to make money by selling fake merchandise,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office.

CBP recommends consumers recognize the red flags to look for when shopping for loved ones on Valentine’s Day this year by:

Purchasing goods directly from the trademark holder, original manufacturer, or from authorized retailers.

Educating yourself on prices of legitimate goods. If the item is priced well below fair market value, the likelihood is higher that the merchandise being considered for purchase is counterfeit. If a price seems too good to be true, then it probably is.

Staying away from web sites that do not offer customer service contact information, return policies, and legitimate phone numbers.

Reviewing CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers for more detailed information.

The illicit trafficking of counterfeit goods offers criminals a complementary source of income and a way through which they can launder money. Additionally, monies received from the sale of counterfeit products can be channeled towards the further production of fake goods or other illicit activities. Additionally, counterfeiting is a hugely profitable business, with criminals relying on the continued high demand for cheap goods coupled with low production costs.

CBP provides basic import information about admissibility requirements and the clearance process for e-commerce goods and encourages buyers to confirm that their purchases and the importation of those purchases comply with state and federal import regulations.

CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers often associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign can be found at https://www.cbp.gov/FakeGoodsRealDangers.

Every year, CBP seizes millions of counterfeit goods from countries around the world as part of its mission to protect U.S. businesses and consumers. These goods include fake versions of popular products, such as smartphones and related accessories, electronics, apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and high-end luxury goods, as well as goods posing significant health and safety concerns, such as counterfeit pharmaceuticals, bicycle and motorcycle helmets, medical devices, supplements and other consumables. Sold online and in stores, counterfeit goods hurt the U.S. economy, cost Americans their jobs, threaten consumer health and safety, and fund criminal activity. Visit the National IPR Coordination Center for more information about IPR including counterfeiting and piracy.

Follow CBP on X @CBPChicago and @DFOChicago. Visit CBP’s YouTube channel to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders.