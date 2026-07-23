CBP seize more than $2.7 million in cocaine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility, intercepted $2,781,000 worth of alleged cocaine concealed in a shipment manifested as bottled beverages.

“This successful interception highlights the effectiveness of our layered enforcement strategy. Through the combination of advanced technology, and the keen instincts of our frontline personnel, we continue to identify and dismantle smuggling attempts,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On July 15, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection for further examination utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment. Nonintrusive inspection showed anomalies within the trailer. Physical inspection of the trailer resulted in the extraction of 79 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 208.33 lbs. (94.5 kg.) concealed within the trailer.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigation Special Agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens, weapons, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.

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