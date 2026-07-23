AMO and Border Patrol, with local law enforcement, apprehend 37 illegal migrants in two maritime smuggling events in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—Early Monday morning, Air and Marine Operations, an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Border Patrol agents, working closely with local law enforcement partners, successfully interdicted two separate maritime smuggling ventures, on two separate ends of the island of Puerto Rico, resulting in the apprehension of 37 illegal migrants and one U.S. citizen.

In the eastern coast on July 20, AMO and Border Patrol agents apprehended 10 aliens from the Dominican Republic, India, and Ecuador, along with a U.S. citizen following a smuggling attempt from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Culebrita Island.

The migrants, smuggled in violation of U.S. immigration laws, and the vessel operator were arrested and transferred to Border Patrol for further processing and removal.

“These operations demonstrate our commitment to protecting the Caribbean region from illegal maritime activity,” said Director Christopher Hunter of the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch. “Our agents’ swift coordination and response ensured the safety and security of everyone involved.”

On the western end of the island, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ramey Sector, supported by CBP Marine Interdiction Agents, the Puerto Rico Police Department Maritime Unit, Cabo Rojo Municipal Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, apprehended 15 migrants after a makeshift vessel made landfall.

After a thorough search, 27 aliens from countries like Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti were arrested. All individuals were transported to the Ramey Border Patrol Station for processing and removal proceedings.

“Our agents, working closely with our law enforcement partners, remain vigilant in securing Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands’ coastal borders,” added Ramey Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent Reggie Johnson. “This successful interdiction highlights the dedication and teamwork required to disrupt dangerous smuggling ventures and protect our communities.”

AMO and Border Patrol continue to safeguard the Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond.