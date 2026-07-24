CBP El Paso Air Branch rescues injured hiker

El PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations El Paso Air Branch UH-60 helicopter crew conducted a joint rescue with El Paso County Search and Rescue of an injured hiker in Franklin Mountains yesterday.

CBP El Paso Air Branch was conducting rescue training when they received a call for assistance from El Paso County Combined Search and Rescue to retrieve an injured hiker. A UH-60 Blackhawk was configured for helicopter suspension rope technique and three members of the COMSAR team from El Paso Police Department who were training with CBP were transported to Munday’s Gap so they could get to the injured hiker.

At 1:18 p.m., an AMO rescue specialist repelled out of the helicopter to assist with a basket rescue of the injured hiker. With the help of the COMSAR team the patient was loaded into the rescue basket and the basket with rescue specialist lifted off together.

“CBP El Paso Air Branch continues to work with and train with our local search and rescue partners for emergencies just like the one we had today, said CBP El Paso Air Branch director Efren Gonzalez. “These rescue capabilities and the skill sets we have developed through training together continue to save lives in this rugged mountain and desert region of ours.”

The UH-60 aircrew transported the patient and rescue specialist to safe landing spot in McKelligon Canyon. The aircrew landed briefly to load the patient and rescue specialist into the helicopter and transported the patient to a local hospital for treatment.