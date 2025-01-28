A Switch to Identity from Third-Party Cookies Can Increase Coverage 6X Finds TrueData

TrueData

Current Cookie Coverage Significantly Lower than Brands Realize, Limiting Targeting, Measurement and Optimization

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueData today released new research that finds third-party cookie coverage across all digital screens and channels accounts for a dismal 15% of total time audiences spend with digital media. The research finds that programmatic inventory creates a false sense of confidence that cookie coverage is still significant. About 75% of programmatic impressions are still covered by cookies, but that number is declining rapidly. At the same time, programmatic impressions are a small part of the total. In fact, 85% of time spent on digital media by the average US adult is on channels like CTV and mobile apps are not covered by cookies, which is how cookies account for only 15% coverage overall.Brands are still reliant on cookies despite the significant limitations they create, including limited cross-channel media buying optimization, targeting and measurement. With major channels including CTV operating outside of the cookie realm, brands are failing to create a strategy that ties audiences together across their actual media use today.TrueData also found that a switch to identity solves for the cookie coverage problem, and can increase coverage to 91% of all digital media time spent. Switching from third-party cookies to an identity-based audience strategy delivers several benefits including:Consistent audience insights across channelsThe ability to understand the customer journey across channels and devicesTargeting and frequency capping across channelsMore accurate campaign attribution and performance measurement across channels“This is the first research that provides a comprehensive look at actual audience media usage across all addressable media and the failure of third-party cookies to deliver value against it. Brands continue to lean into third-party cookie-enabled media despite their obvious limitations, and it holds back their ability to increase campaign performance. Our research finds that moving to an identity-based approach delivers a 6X increase in coverage and includes key growth areas like CTV,” said Jon Durkee, COO at TrueData.Through identity resolution, adtech companies and advertisers can match customer data to a wider graph of anonymized person-level identifiers. This can enable true omnichannel reach, more personalized strategies, and better campaign performance. Click here to download the report.About TrueDataTrueData is a leader in independent identity resolution, offering data enrichment and identity resolution solutions to clients focused on cookieless addressability at scale. TrueData’s identity graph connects people & households to their digital devices. As a trusted partner of the largest enterprise data companies in the world, Truedata continues to build privacy-centric solutions that help clients achieve their addressability goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.