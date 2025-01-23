Alliant Audiences Now Available in Experian’s New Data Marketplace

New collaboration activates Alliant’s leading purchase-based audiences across all major TV platforms.

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliant , the leading transactional data-driven audience company, today announced that its full taxonomy of industry-leading audiences is now available within Experian’s data marketplace. By combining high-quality audiences with Experian's identity resolution and activation capabilities, this collaboration enables marketers to create addressable audiences usable across TV platforms, directly solving challenges like signal loss and fragmentation.Experian’s marketplace connects TV operators, programmers, and demand and supply platforms to high-quality, third-party audiences across retail, CPG, automotive, financial services, TV viewership, and purchase-based data. As a part of this rollout, advertisers can access Alliant’s purchase-based data at scale for use across all major TV platforms.“The world of advertising has shifted. Digitally delivered and targeted TV advertising is a must-have for omnichannel advertisers across verticals,” said Matt Frattaroli, SVP, Digital Platform & Agency Partnerships, Alliant. “This requires brands and agencies to activate reliable audiences at scale to deliver maximum returns. Experian’s new data marketplace has paved the way for easy activation across this channel, and Alliant is delighted to integrate our proprietary audiences into this platform.”As privacy regulations evolve and traditional identity signals shift, many activation platforms are experiencing a decline in addressability. This decline impacts their ability to effectively reach consumers, across platforms and channels. In response to these challenges, Experian has developed a marketplace powered by its identity graph, encompassing 126 million households and 250 million individuals. This platform offers connectivity across various digital IDs, including UID2, CTV IDs, and mobile advertising IDs (MAIDs). This ensures audiences can easily be activated while ensuring high addressability across display, mobile, and connected TV channels.“We’re excited to welcome Alliant’s purchase-based audiences to the Experian marketplace, enhancing our ability to deliver accurate, targetable solutions for advanced TV," said Chris Feo, Chief Business Officer at Experian Marketing Services. “This collaboration simplifies audience activation, improves match rates, and sets a higher standard for audience targeting.”Alliant’s audiences are built from deterministic individual and household-level data, which is essential to enabling effective CTV targeting and measurement. Alliant audiences offer the critical scale needed for matching via Experian to a TV platform or publisher, as well as the flexibility to scale custom audiences up or down, depending on advertiser needs.Alliant’s unique audiences cover key consumer verticals and are built to predict likely purchases from thousands of specific brands. The audiences have been validated by independent third parties as being of top-tier quality, reflecting highly accurate demographics and TV viewership across all streaming platforms.About AlliantAlliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, with continual validation of people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.About ExperianExperian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. It helps redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify health care, deliver digital marketing solutions and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using its unique combination of data, analytics and software. Experian also assists millions of people to realize their financial goals and helps them save time and money.Experian operates across a range of markets, from financial services and health care to automotive, agrifinance, insurance and many more industry segments.Experian invests in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), it has a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Its corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.experianplc.com

