Verve and Experian Collaborate to Power Cross-Channel Advertising Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verve, a leading media platform focused on emerging channels, announced today a collaboration with Experian, a global data and technology company. Together, they will integrate Experian's digital graph and audiences with ATOM, Verve's proprietary ID-less on-device contextual platform. This collaboration will provide advertisers with cross-channel targeting scale, precision, and efficiency across both ID-based and ID-less environments.Experian's digital graph connects households and individuals through various privacy- forward identifiers, such as Mobile Advertising IDs (MAIDs) and Connected TV IDs (CTV IDs) in a privacy compliant way. At the same time, Experian's 2,400+ syndicated audiences provide addressable segments across demographics, lifestyles, interests, purchasing behaviors, media consumption, and more. This integration allows advertisers to access Experian's audience segments across 12 categories while maintaining broad reach via Verve's ID-less on-device contextual platform.This collaboration enables brands to run more efficient campaigns across Verve’s global audience of 2.5 billion users on Connected TV (CTV), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), in- app advertising, and audio. Extending reach across devices supports omnichannel planning, aligns messaging across the customer journey, and ultimately drives better campaign performance.“Advertisers today face growing complexity in balancing precision and scale when it comes to addressability across ID-based and ID-less media,” said Prajwal Barthur, SVP Product at Verve. “By uniting Experian’s data precision with Verve’s ID-less scale and innovation, we’re delivering actionable solutions to meet the evolving demands of today’s market.”Verve’s ATOM platform uses on-device signals with advanced contextual and demographic modeling to build actionable audience profiles without traditional IDs. By overlaying Experian’s digital graph and syndicated audiences, the collaboration will bring even more refined consumer insights to Verve’s advertising suite, helping brands achieve measurable lift in engagement and conversions."Our collaboration with Verve furthers our industry support for the future of omnichannel advertising," said Ali Mack, Vice President of AdTech at Experian. "By combining Experian's digital graph and syndicated audiences with Verve's ID-less technology, we empower advertisers to navigate the digital ecosystem confidently. This integration enhances how brands connect with consumers and helps drive more innovative and privacy-conscious strategies."About Verve™Verve™ is a leading media technology platform built on direct supply integrations across emerging channels like CTV, DOOH, In-app and Audio with unique access to on-device contextual data. Verve’s solutions empower brands to deliver personalized, data-driven campaigns that inspire action and drive measurable outcomes with and without traditional IDs. Learn more at www.verve.com About ExperianExperian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. It helps redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify health care, deliver digital marketing solutions and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using its unique combination of data, analytics and software. Experian also assists millions of people to realize their financial goals and helps them save time and money.Experian operates across a range of markets, from financial services and health care to automotive, agrifinance, insurance and many more industry segments.Experian invests in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), it has a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Its corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.experianplc.com

