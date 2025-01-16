Age-Accelerating Foods You Must Avoid

In the Italian study, researchers found that it’s not just the lack of nutrients in these foods but the industrial processes used to create them that could be the main culprits.

High-temperature cooking, chemical additives and plastic packaging expose consumers to harmful compounds like:

Acrylamide which is a toxin produced during high-heat cooking, such as frying or baking. It has been linked to an increased risk of cancer and can also damage nerve cells, leading to long-term health issues.

Furans and Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) are compounds formed when ultra-processed foods are heated, especially during cooking or processing. They alter proteins in the body, leading to inflammation and oxidative stress, which accelerates the ageing process and can contribute to conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Bisphenols and phthalates are chemicals found in plastic packaging that are known endocrine disruptors. They interfere with hormonal balance, which can affect metabolism and reproduction, potentially contributing to weight gain, infertility and hormone issues.

Additives like emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners can disrupt the gut microbiome, triggering inflammation. This imbalance impairs glucose tolerance, raising the risk of diabetes, weight gain and metabolic syndrome. It can also affect mood swings and cognition. Industrial processing also alters the natural structure of foods, affecting how your body digests and responds to them.

So, even if your overall diet is healthy, indulging in UPFs can have significant consequences.