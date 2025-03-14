From Marine Biologist to Wellness Retreat Founder

How did you launch Wild View after studying?

The flexibility of the CNM course was incredible – it allowed me to travel and volunteer at retreats while completing my studies. I swapped my corporate life for kitchen shifts, chopping vegetables in exchange for yoga classes around the world. I spent months working in retreat kitchens in Spain, clearing compost toilets, and fully immersing myself in the retreat lifestyle.

During this time, I saw incredible transformations happen in just seven days. But I also noticed a recurring frustration – guests would leave feeling amazing, only to slip back into old habits once they returned home. That’s when I knew I wanted to create a retreat with an educational element, giving people the tools to sustain their health long-term, not just experience a temporary boost.

After years of searching, I finally found the perfect location in Portugal. It wasn’t without challenges and a steep learning curve, but I jumped in, bought the land, and spent six months living in a tent, planning the retreat’s future.

Building Wild View was a seven-year journey full of obstacles – Brexit, COVID, local red tape, engineering setbacks – but step by step, it became the retreat it is today. I reinvested every bit of income, adding essentials like a sauna, air conditioning, and underfloor heating as funds allowed. Looking back, it was an intense, exhausting process. Ironically, my own wellness took a hit while creating a wellness retreat!

I know how fortunate I was to have this opportunity. I had a flat to sell, no children or commitments tying me down, and the ability to take a risk. It’s not as simple as saying, “Just go for it,” but for me, it was the right leap at the right time.

Any inspiring guest transformations you can share?

There are countless stories of transformation, with over 350 five-star reviews on Google. One guest suffered from chronic stomach issues and leg numbness for most of his adult life. After just three days at the retreat, he was able to walk up hills without numbness for the first time in 15 years. Another guest, a 47-year-old man, was unaware of his dangerously high blood pressure. Thanks to the retreat and the heart health talk, he started checking his blood pressure and realised he was at serious risk. This led him to seek the life-saving intervention he needed. Now, he returns each year, and his diet and lifestyle have completely transformed – he’s a new man.

What does a typical retreat day look like?

Mornings begin with gentle yoga, focused on grounding and emotional release, followed by a peaceful walk in nature. After a nutritious brunch, there’s a nutrition talk. In the afternoon, guests enjoy a HIIT class, followed by some downtime for massages or relaxation. Evenings include a light dinner and group activities like silent walks or games. The day’s structure keeps everyone engaged and focused on their wellness journey.

What are the biggest misconceptions about retreats?

One common misconception is that retreats are just holidays, but they’re actually a lot of hard work! Guests often leave pleasantly surprised by how fun and rewarding the experience is – connecting with great people and feeling rejuvenated. Another myth is that retreats are only for people already into wellness, but many have epiphanies and realise how much better they feel after adopting healthier habits.

What’s next for Wild View?

I’ve learned that it’s important to avoid the temptation to always want more. The journey to building Wild View has been challenging, but it’s made me appreciate the process. I don’t want to expand just for the sake of it; instead, I want to continue providing an authentic and fulfilling experience for our guests. Wild View isn’t just a retreat – it’s a space for personal transformation. And I’m excited for what’s to come!