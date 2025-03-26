New Endometriosis Pill: Is it Safe?

CNM’s naturopathic approach for endometriosis

Suppression of hormones may offer temporary relief, but it doesn’t address the root causes of endometriosis and can potentially worsen the condition in the long run. A naturopathic approach focuses on treating the underlying triggers of the disease to promote healing.

Things to eliminate:

Processed foods, including sugary snacks, fizzy drinks, and ready-made or microwave meals.

Stimulants including as coffee, alcohol, cigarettes and vapes.

Dairy products (e.g., cow's milk) and wheat for two weeks to assess their impact on your symptoms.

Overeating – stick to three meals a day and limit snacking.

– stick to three meals a day and limit snacking. Fried foods, crisps and unhealthy oils. Instead, use healthier oils like extra virgin olive oil or cold-pressed flaxseed oil, adding them after cooking to preserve their nutritional value.

Dietary changes to focus on:

Following CNM’s Naturopathic Diet, which emphasises whole, organic and seasonal foods is a great starting point. Since chronic inflammation plays a major role in endometriosis symptoms, it’s important to include anti-inflammatory, nutrient-dense foods. These include leafy greens, nuts, seeds, wild-caught fish, flaxseeds and antioxidant-rich berries. Incorporate steamed vegetables and hearty salads for nutrient-dense, wholesome meals. Kitchen herbs like turmeric, ginger and garlic also offer powerful anti-inflammatory benefits.

Drink filtered water and enjoy gentle, soothing teas like chamomile and peppermint to support digestion.

Castor oil packs are a traditional remedy to support the body in healing. They help reduce inflammation and pain associated with endometriosis, and promote circulation to the pelvic area. To use: Apply a warm, soaked castor oil cloth to the abdomen and leave it on for 30 – 60 minutes, 2 – 3 times per week.You can learn more about the benefits of castor oil packs and how to use them effectively here.

Managing pain and cramps:

A strict naturopathic diet can help alleviate pain, with magnesium being a key nutrient to help relax muscles and reduce cramping. Focus on magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens (spinach, kale), almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, avocados and whole grains such as quinoa and brown rice. For some women, supplementation with magnesium citrate or glycinate may be necessary to reach the optimal 300 – 400 mg per day, depending on individual needs.

Detoxing your body:

Supporting liver detoxification is essential as the liver plays a vital role in processing and eliminating excess hormones and toxins from the body. Foods like cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower), garlic and healthy fats support liver function. Consider adding herbs like milk thistle and dandelion root to help enhance liver detox pathways. These herbs can be taken as teas or, for a more concentrated dose, in tincture or liquid extract form. Tinctures offer a more potent and easily absorbed form of the herb, making them ideal for those who need a higher dose for liver support. However, the exact dosage can vary depending on individual needs and health conditions, so it’s best to consult with a qualified herbalist for personalised recommendations and guidance on proper usage.

Address gut health:

The gut microbiome influences oestrogen levels and impacts hormone regulation. An imbalance in gut bacteria can lead to excess oestrogen, worsening endometriosis symptoms.To support a healthy gut microbiome, incorporate probiotic-rich foods like kefir, sauerkraut and kimchi. Aim for about 1/2 cup to 1 cup of these fermented foods daily to help introduce beneficial bacteria into your gut. In addition, prebiotic foods like onions, garlic, leeks and asparagus help nourish the good bacteria. Try to include these in your meals regularly, aiming for at least one serving per day.