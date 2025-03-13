The Scary Truth About Menstrual Products

Why are conventional menstrual products toxic?

Pesticide residues: Most tampons and pads contain cotton, but unless it’s organic, that cotton is often treated with pesticides and herbicides, which can leave behind toxic residues. These chemicals can be absorbed by the delicate skin of the vaginal area, potentially affecting hormonal balance.

Bleaching chemicals: Many brands use chlorine bleaching to whiten their products, which can produce dioxins – a group of harmful chemicals linked to hormone disruption, immune system damage and reproductive issues.

Fragrances and dyes: Scented pads and tampons contain synthetic fragrances and dyes, which are made from a cocktail of chemicals that can trigger allergic reactions, skin irritation, and even disrupt vaginal pH balance.

Plastics and absorbent gels: Some pads contain plastic layers and super-absorbent gels that trap moisture. While this prevents leaks, it can also create a warm, humid environment that promotes bacterial growth and skin irritation. These materials may also contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals like phthalates and BPA. Phthalates are chemicals used to make plastics more flexible, but they can interfere with hormone function, potentially affecting reproductive health and leading to developmental issues. BPA (bisphenol A), also found in plastics, has been linked to hormone disruption, particularly oestrogen, which can have harmful effects on fertility and increase the risk of certain cancers.

Parabens are commonly used as preservatives in many personal care and hygiene products, including pads and tampons, to extend shelf life and prevent bacterial growth. These chemicals are easily absorbed through the skin, and as endocrine disruptors, parabens mimic oestrogen in the body. This can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to reproductive issues, early puberty, and increased risk of hormone-related cancers. Over time, cumulative exposure to parabens can increase the risk of these negative health effects.

Heavy metals: Harmful metals such as lead, arsenic and cadmium have been found in certain tampon brands. These metals can be present due to contamination during the manufacturing process, often in the cotton or other materials used. When absorbed by the body, these metals can accumulate over time and pose significant health risks. Lead and cadmium are linked to kidney damage, reproductive issues and neurological problems, while arsenic is a known carcinogen. The presence of these metals in tampons raises concerns about long-term exposure and its potential to disrupt hormonal function, cause organ damage and increase the risk of certain cancers.

Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS): Tampons, especially high-absorbency ones, create an environment that may encourage bacterial growth, increasing the risk of TSS – a rare but life-threatening condition caused by toxins released from certain bacteria when tampons are left in for too long.