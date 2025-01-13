OSCA Launches 2025 Winter Semester of Brampton Recreational Cricket Program

School-aged girls eager to learn cricket listen closely to OSCA’s female community coaches during the opening session on active living and cricket drills, reflecting the program's commitment to inclusivity, personal growth, and empowering youth through sport. Children participating in the opening session of OSCA’s 2025 Winter Semester Brampton Recreational Cricket Program warm up with dynamic drills, embracing active living and teamwork. The award-winning program continues to foster community connections through cricket. Ontario Premier Doug Ford welcomes OSCA President Ken Jeffers and Director Ranil Mendis to his office as they proudly showcase the PRO Innovation Award, recognizing OSCA's outstanding efforts in fostering inclusion, active living, and community-building through cricket.

Building Connections and Active Living Through Cricket” — OSCA

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by its recent recognition with the prestigious Innovation Award from Parks and Recreation Ontario, the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is proud to launch the 2025 Winter Semester of its Brampton Recreational Cricket Program. The award-winning program, celebrated for its innovative approach to unifying Brampton's diverse communities, continues to serve as a beacon of inclusion, healthy living, and community building.

The Parks and Recreation Ontario Innovation Award recognized OSCA's commitment to creating locally responsive sport programs that effectively address the needs of Brampton's newcomers and equity-deserving communities. By increasing cricket programming in physical education classes, establishing corporate partnerships, and expanding access for girls, OSCA has positioned itself as a leader in fostering community through sport.

Building on the success of this award-winning initiative, OSCA officially launched its Winter Semester at the Save Max Sports Centre on Saturday. The program is made possible through the steadfast support of Rogers Communications and TD Bank, in collaboration with the City of Brampton, Peel District School Board (PDSB), and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB).

"Receiving the 2024 Innovation Award from Parks and Recreation Ontario is a true privilege and highlights the meaningful impact OSCA has made in Brampton,” said Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA. “We deeply appreciate the continued support of Rogers Communications and TD Bank, whose contributions have helped us grow this program. Partnering with the City of Brampton, PDSB, and DPCDSB has been essential in fostering a welcoming environment where children develop emotionally, socially, and physically through cricket. This initiative exemplifies how sports unite communities and create lasting connections"

Running from January 11 to March 1, 2025, the program offers children aged 5-17 a chance to engage in fun, team-building cricket activities that promote active living and personal growth. Participants will be celebrated during OSCA's annual CricketEd Forum on March 1st, which includes sessions on financial literacy, cyber safety, STEMM, and interactive cricket activities.

About OSCA

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a federally incorporated not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting healthy, active lifestyles through inclusive cricket programs for youth. Inspired by its foundation with CIMA Canada, OSCA continues to innovate and expand its reach, fostering physical, emotional, and social development while uniting diverse communities through cricket.

Media Contact:

Ken Jeffers

President, OSCA

Email: office@oscaschools.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.