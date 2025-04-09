MEDIA ADVISORY: MISSISSAUGA MAYOR’S SCHOOL CRICKET AWARDS - OSCA PREMIER'S CUP SCHOOL CRICKET-MISSISSAUGA DIVISION

Highlights from the 2024 event: Young champions proudly display their trophy showcasing talent, teamwork, and the growing impact of cricket in schools. Highlights from the 2024 event: Cricketers honored with the Spirit of Cricket Award, embodying the values of respect, fair play, and integrity that define the essence of the game. Highlights from the 2024 event: Young cricketers proudly receive Excellence Medals, recognizing their dedication, skill, and outstanding performance on the field.

Mississauga celebrates student athletes as OSCA launches 2025 citywide school cricket tournament with support from Mayor and Premier of Ontario.

OSCA energizes young minds, excites their passion for sports, and empowers them to lead with confidence and integrity—building a brighter future through cricket.” — Ontario Schools Cricket Association

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MISSISSAUGA MAYOR'S SCHOOL CRICKET AWARDS & LAUNCH OF OSCA PREMIER’S CUP SCHOOL CRICKET – MISSISSAUGA DIVISION

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The Great Hall, Mississauga Civic Centre

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is pleased to invite media representatives to the 2025 Mississauga Mayor’s School Cricket Awards and the official launch of the Mississauga Division of the OSCA Premier’s Cup School Cricket 2025.

This annual event, a flagship celebration of OSCA’s school cricket initiatives, recognizes the outstanding achievements of student cricketers and celebrates schools that are leading the way in introducing cricket into the physical education curriculum and fostering inclusive sports environments.

Distinguished guests—including Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish, City Councillors, school board officials, and OSCA’s valued community partners—will gather to honour young athletes and the educators and coaches who support them. The awards highlight not only excellence on the field, but also the values of leadership, camaraderie, integrity, and fair play that define the spirit of cricket.

This year’s event also marks the exciting launch of the Mississauga Division of the OSCA Premier’s Cup, a province-wide school cricket competition designed to provide structured, competitive opportunities for students, while continuing to build the sport at the grassroots level.

OSCA’s Impact & Partnerships

Over the past year, OSCA has expanded its reach across Ontario, delivering curriculum-aligned cricket programs that promote wellness, inclusion, and active living. With the support of the Peel District School Board, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, Mississauga Sports Council, TD Bank, Rogers, Pattison Outdoor, CIMA, and other partners, OSCA remains committed to using cricket as a tool for engagement, community-building, and student development.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Mississauga Mayor’s School Cricket Awards & Launch of OSCA Premier’s Cup – Mississauga Division

When: Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Where: The Great Hall, Mississauga Civic Centre, 300 City Centre Drive, Mississauga, ON L5B 3C1

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ontario Schools Cricket Association

Email: info@oscaschools.org

Website: www.oscaschools.org

Highlights - Mississauga Mayor's School Cricket Awards 2024

