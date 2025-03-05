OSCA’s Cricket-Ed Forum 2025 Inspires Youth Through Cricket, Learning, and Community Engagement

Raman Dua, CEO of Save Max Group, Jaspreet Nagpal, Save Max Executive, and Adrian Scigliano, DPCDSB Superintendent, joined young cricketers at the event, welcomed by OSCA board member PDSB Trustee Kathy McDonald and OSCA School Cricket Coordinator Vinod Sharma. OSCA young cricketers engaging in an interactive financial literacy session led by TD Bank, gaining essential knowledge to build a stronger financial future. OSCA student receives School Cricket Excellence Medal.

Building Connections and Active Living Through Cricket.” — OSCA

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) successfully hosted the second annual OSCA Cricket-Ed Forum 2025 at the Save Max Sports Centre in Brampton, bringing together student cricketers, families, and community leaders for a dynamic morning of recognition, education, and empowerment.

This year's forum celebrated the achievements of student participants in OSCA’s Winter 2025 Recreational Cricket Program, recognizing their dedication with the prestigious OSCA School Cricket Excellence Medals. The event also underscored OSCA’s commitment to holistic youth development, integrating sports with financial literacy, mental wellness, and STEMM learning opportunities.

“We were delighted to collaborate with Peel District School Board, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, Lotus STEMM, CMHA Peel Dufferin and Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University to positively impact the lives of students through the sport of cricket, which used to be the national sport of Canada many years ago,” said Ken Jeffers, President of the Ontario Schools Cricket Association. “We are thankful for the City of Brampton, TD Bank Group and Rogers for their generous support and encouragement and for their investment in the program this year.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Patron of OSCA, also recognized the organization’s impact on youth development:

“The Ontario Schools Cricket Association has done an incredible job of fostering youth engagement through cricket while instilling important life skills like teamwork, discipline, and financial literacy,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This program has grown into an inspiring success story, strengthening community ties and providing young people with valuable opportunities to develop on and off the field. I extend my congratulations to OSCA for their continued impact and look forward to seeing their programs expand across Ontario.”

As the cricket capital of Canada, Brampton has been a strong supporter of OSCA’s initiatives, helping to expand access to the sport for youth across the region.

"As Mayor, I am thrilled to see the continued growth and success of the Ontario Schools Cricket Association. Cricket’s rise in popularity among students is a testament to the power of sport in bringing people together”, said Mayor Patrick Brown. “We’ve made significant investments in cricket for Brampton and there’s more to come. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaches, and supporters who are helping foster young talent and sportsmanship across our province.”

OSCA is grateful for continued support from our sponsors Rogers and TD Bank. This year’s forum featured an insightful cybersecurity session by Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst (“the Catalyst”). Led by Catalyst industry expert Aurn Chima, the session equipped students and families with essential online safety tips and career insights in cybersecurity. Another key event highlight was an interactive financial literacy session led by TD Bank, equipping students and families with essential financial knowledge to build a stronger future.

"TD is incredibly proud to sponsor Ontario Schools Cricket Association's Cricket-Ed Forum, helping young athletes develop essential and practical life skills that extend beyond the field," said Michael Armstrong, Vice President, North American Brand & Sponsorships, TD Bank Group. "We understand the importance of building financial literacy from a young age and feel privileged to support opportunities that build strong and resilient communities."

“Rogers is proud to partner with the Ontario Schools Cricket Association to provide youth with access to the game of cricket,” said Navdeep Bains, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Rogers. “We believe in the power of sport to help young people feel included and build confidence as part of a team.”

OSCA also introduced a mental health awareness activity in partnership with the CMHA Peel Dufferin reinforcing the importance of emotional well-being alongside physical activity.

In addition, students participated in interactive STEMM activities facilitated by LOTUS STEMM, a nonprofit bridging the gap between science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) with cultural perspectives inspired by South Asian backgrounds.

The OSCA Cricket-Ed Forum 2025 once again demonstrated the power of cricket as a vehicle for community engagement, skill-building, and educational enrichment, reinforcing OSCA’s mission to promote inclusivity, physical activity, and personal growth among youth.

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and well-being in youth through cricket. Working closely with school boards and partners in the education sector, OSCA utilizes cricket to foster community connections, encourage holistic development, and promote inclusivity and intercultural understanding.

