Energize, Excite, Empower: OSCA’s CricketEd Symposium Sets the Stage for an Enriching Spring School Cricket Season

Students receiving recognition and rewards from OSCA Students listening to TD Bank's presentation on Financial Literacy Cyber Legends educating OSCA students about the importance of online privacy and security

Lifelong love of healthy active living through cricket” — OSCA

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANANDA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSCA's CricketEd Symposium - Get Moving With OSCA, captivated attendees at the Save Max Sports Centre in Brampton recently. With a significant turnout of cricket young cricketers and families from Brampton, the event offered a dynamic blend of learning opportunities in financial literacy, cyber safety, STEMM, and engaging cricket activities. Serving as a landmark occasion, it provided an enriching platform for families to explore the intersection of cricket and educational development for students. This event also marked the beginning of OSCA's spring cricket season, promising an exciting period ahead for participants and enthusiasts alike.

The event, signifying the conclusion of OSCA's recreational cricket program's winter semester, saw the enthusiasm and empowerment of over 150 Peel school cricketers. They engaged with the sport, learning from experts, and experiencing enrichment through the generosity of event sponsors TD Bank, Rogers Communications, and OSCA’s educational partners Peel District School Board (PDSB), Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB), Cyber Legends, and Lotus STEMM.

Furthermore, OSCA is thrilled to announce that it has been nominated for the 2024 Parks and Recreation Ontario (PRO) Innovation Award for its groundbreaking efforts in developing innovative approaches to promoting youth engagement and well-being through cricket. This prestigious nomination underscores OSCA's commitment to fostering creativity and effectiveness in meeting the community's needs.

“We were delighted to partner with the PDSB, DPCDSB, Lotus STEMM and Cyber Legends to positively impact the lives of students through the sport of cricket which used to be the national sport of Canada many years ago,” said Ken Jeffers President of the Ontario Schools Cricket Association. "We are thankful for TD Bank and Rogers Communications for their generous support and encouragement and for their investment in the program this year.”

“I want to express my appreciation to the OSCA for their innovative recreational cricket program that is offered to students in Brampton free of charge,” said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. “It is so important to engage youth with the great sport of cricket which is so popular in Brampton.”

“We're excited to see the Ontario Schools Cricket Association kick off their spring cricket season and are thrilled to continue with our sponsorship," said Abhishek Bhadauria, Investment Advisor, TD. "At TD, we recognize the importance of sport in helping community members share positive experiences, while building meaningful connections. Investing in the communities where we live, work and play has always been very important to us."

"Thank you to OSCA for supporting the development of cricket in the Peel District School Board over the years," said Delia Chan, Instructional Coordinator: Health, Physical Education, Extracurricular Athletics, Business Studies. "Through providing equipment and workshops for our teachers and students, cricket is one of the fastest growing and culturally relevant activities for our students in Peel."

“This event, in itself, illustrates the growth and popularity of cricket among the youth in our community and we are very pleased to be part of this exciting opportunity,” said Marianne Mazzorato, Director of Education, DPCDSB.

About Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA)

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and well-being in youth through cricket. Working closely with school boards and partners in the education sector, OSCA utilizes cricket to foster community connections, encourage holistic development, and promote inclusivity and intercultural understanding.

For further information: office@oscaschools.org

CricketEd Symposium 2024 (HIGHLIGHT REEL)