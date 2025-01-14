MiaRec Partners with Webex by Cisco to Improve Employee and Customer Experiences

MiaRec Partners with Webex by Cisco

MiaRec Auto QA for Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center empower organizations to maximize efficiency

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MiaRec, an Automated Quality Management solutions provider, today announced its partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering employee and customer experiences, that will integrate MiaRec Auto QA with Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center."By integrating MiaRec’s AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform with Webex Calling, we are empowering organizations with a unified, scalable, and highly intelligent solution,” says Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, Founder and CEO of MiaRec. “This partnership facilitates smooth access to advanced quality management, voice analytics, and call recording, all from a single platform, enabling teams to deliver exceptional customer service and drive measurable outcomes."MiaRec is a comprehensive AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform designed to automate quality assurance processes. The platform integrates seamlessly with Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center, including Webex Customer Experience Essentials. Key capabilities include advanced call recording, AI-powered automated quality management, screen recording, voice analytics, and much more. These features empower organizations to monitor, analyze, and optimize communication workflows effectively.With the unified interface, users can access, manage, and replay voice recordings from a single intuitive MiaRec dashboard. This robust compatibility with the Webex ecosystem ensures reliable performance and easy scalability to meet the demands of modern enterprises.For more information, please visit: https://www.miarec.com/cisco-webex-calling-integration About MiaRec:MiaRec offers Automated Quality Management and Conversation Intelligence solutions for contact centers worldwide. Our platform is designed to automate workflows, save cost, boost efficiency, and enhance customer experience. With MiaRec, contact centers gain full visibility into their performance and can transform inaccessible call center data into valuable customer insights, all while ensuring compliance.Founded in 2013, the Silicon Valley-based company serves more than 500 healthcare organizations, insurance firms, retail companies, financial services institutions, and other customer-first companies worldwide. Learn more at www.miarec.com

