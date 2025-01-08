Sheeva.AI and EV Connect Enable In-Car EV Charging Transactions at Over 50,000 Chargers Across North America

The Sheeva.AI interface for EV Connect customers Sheeva.AI's top use cases

The SheevaConnect™ product suite rolls out its one-touch in-car payments at thousands of chargers via EV Connect integration

Our goal was straightforward: to make EV charging easier and faster for our customers. [This solution] prioritizes simplicity, safety, and convenience as more EV drivers hit the road.” — Cassie Layton, Vice President of Strategy and Marketing, EV Connect

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheeva.AI and EV Connect achieved the next milestone on the path to a one-touch transaction experience similar to “Plug & Charge” (ISO 15118) for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can now activate and pay for their EV charging sessions entirely from inside the vehicle.The SheevaConnect™ platform identifies and activates the session, using its patented precise location technology and OCPI-based API-to-API communication, all from inside the car without downloading and opening any additional apps, tapping or swiping credit cards or smartphones, or scanning QR codes.Sheeva.AI can complete in-car transactions at over 50,000 chargers in North America thanks to an innovative charging management API suite provided by EV Connect.The two companies announced a partnership late last year to enable in-vehicle payments and activation for EV charging sessions.“Keep in mind that the EV market is really a connected car market,” says Evgeny Klochikhin, CEO and Founder of Sheeva.AI. “In-vehicle commerce, or what we call v-commerce, continues to gain traction with the car as a digital wallet on wheels.”Aside from this EV charging milestone, he added, the SheevaConnect™ platform also currently handles fueling and parking transactions, and the company has completed pilots in tolling and retail services.“When we partnered with the Sheeva.AI team, our goal was straightforward: to make EV charging easier and faster for our customers,” said Cassie Layton, vice president of strategy and marketing at EV Connect. “We are excited to provide a solution that prioritizes simplicity, safety, and convenience as more EV drivers hit the road.”This expansion in North America happens in parallel with Sheeva.AI’s EV charger activations in Japan with strategic partners Hagiwara Electronics Co. Ltd. and Japanese charge point operator PLUGO Inc.Sheeva.AI’s experience in multiple markets has shown there are three key components needed to successfully build the v-commerce ecosystem: automotive sector participants as channel partners, retailers and service providers of all kinds looking to increase digital sales, and payment providers to ensure the ease of transaction.“Consumer demand for a premium buying experience has proven critical in digital payments across the world,” Klochikhin says. “It’s not just resonating with automakers but retailers of all kinds, from charging to fueling, from parking to restaurants.”**CES MEDIA: Sheeva.AI CEO Evgeny Klochikhin will be onsite at CES 2025 for interviews. Sheeva.AI’s booth is #6378, West Hall, LVCC. Please use contacts below to coordinate if needed.About Sheeva.AISheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen. Their SheevaConnect™ product suite includes the patented SheevaLocate™, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFence™, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPay™, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServ™, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session.Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany) and strategic partner in Nagoya (Japan).More information is available at www.sheeva.ai , and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s About EV ConnectEV Connect is the all-in-one EV charging platform that successfully delivers the tools to build, run, and scale EV charging businesses. The platform serves a broad set of use cases for customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), charging network providers, Fortune 500 companies, charging business upstarts and trailblazers, fleet-scale transportation providers, and electric utilities.EV Connect customers benefit from cutting-edge software features with premium service experiences, such as branded customer support, EV charging station procurement, deployment and installation support, and the latest driver app technology. Because technology, public policy, and technical standards constantly evolve and change, EV Connect has built its platform and tools to ensure that an investment in electric vehicle charging equipment delivers exceptionally reliable performance, confidence in station utilization and revenue management, and return on investment. Founded in 2010, EV Connect offers the tools and connections for EV charging businesses of any size, with the power of an open-platform approach and a trusted partner network.For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.FOR INTERVIEWS AND MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:For EV Connect:Technica CommunicationsCait Cavinessevconnect@technica.incFor Sheeva.AI:

Real-world activation of an EV Connect charger with SheevaConnect™

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.