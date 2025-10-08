Sheeva.AI and Cashfree Payments partner to power in-vehicle payments and advance the connected car experience in India
Strategic collaboration integrates location-based vehicle technology with Cashfree Payments ecosystem to enable seamless in-vehicle transactionsBENGALURU, INDIA, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheeva.AI, a pioneer in location-based in-car services, today announced a strategic partnership with Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments company, to enable seamless, secure in-vehicle transactions for services such as fuel, parking, tolls, EV charging, and retail.
The collaboration integrates SheevaConnect™—Sheeva.AI’s platform for precise in-vehicle location and service activation—with Cashfree Payments’ robust payment processing infrastructure to deliver frictionless, compliant purchasing from the car cabin.
Drivers will be able to authorize and complete purchases with the contextual triggers using the vehicle’s precise location at the point of service, enhancing convenience in a safe and secure manner.
“India’s digital payments momentum and connected-mobility adoption make in-car checkout the natural next step,” says Evgeny Klochikhin, Founder & CEO of Sheeva.AI. “By combining our precise vehicle-location technology with Cashfree Payments’ scale and reliability, we’re delivering a premium experience for drivers and new revenue opportunities for merchants and operators.”
“Consumers expect the same speed and simplicity inside their vehicles that they enjoy with smartphones,” says Reeju Datta, Co-founder of Cashfree Payments. “Together with Sheeva.AI, we’re bringing India closer to a future where mobility and commerce converge, by connecting drivers and merchants through seamless in-vehicle payments at scale.”
How it works: Using Sheeva.AI’s patented location technology, the vehicle is recognized upon entry into a service area (e.g., a fuel station, EV charger, or parking facility) and understands which service point – like a specific pump, charger, or parking meter - to activate. Then it initiates a secure transaction using the vehicle's precise location and pro-active triggers, reducing time and errors, while generating a digital receipt.
This announcement marks a critical milestone since the 2024 launch of SheevaConnect™ in India with our partners at Stellantis, where it’s available in the Citroën C3 Aircross AT.
Sheeva.AI is working with several other automotive partners to have this technology implemented and available in over a million vehicles by early 2026.
For more information about the SheevaConnect™ platform or to arrange for a demo of the technology, please visit: https://www.sheeva.ai/book-a-demo.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in‑car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location‑based services to monetize the driver experience. Using patented geolocation technology (to within two meters), drivers seamlessly pay for fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup, and drive‑through via the car’s IVI screen. The SheevaConnect™ suite includes SheevaLocate™ (embedded precise location), SheevaFence™ (proprietary geofencing/mapping at dispenser/charger/space level), SheevaPay™ (cloud payments), and SheevaServ™ (service activation). Learn more at https://www.sheeva.ai.
About Cashfree Payments:
Cashfree Payments is a leader in payments in India. Founded in 2015, Cashfree Payments processes transactions worth $80B annually for more than 800,000 businesses.
Businesses use Cashfree Payments to collect payments from 100+ payment methods, make payouts, make cross border payments, improve conversions with a one-click checkout, recover abandoned carts, and predict and reduce returns. With an easy onboarding and integration process, and compatibility with popular merchant platforms like Shopify, Wix, WordPress, WooCommerce, WhatsApp, Cashfree Payments enables businesses to start transactions within a day.
Cashfree Payments directly connects with all payment networks and owns its payment processing technology end-to-end, ensuring higher success rates and reliability. Built for scale, it enables businesses to process an industry-leading 12,000 transactions per second, handling peak demand effortlessly.
Alongside payments, Cashfree Payments offers SecureID, an identity verification stack with a comprehensive suite of APIs and KYC components. SecureID enables fintechs and startups to streamline compliant onboarding and KYC flows by minimizing user inputs, thus reducing drop-offs, intelligently verifying identity documents, and detecting fraud and anomalies with high accuracy.
Cashfree Payments is authorized by the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator for both domestic and cross-border payments and was one of the first entities to be authorized. It is also authorized to issue Prepaid Instruments.
Cashfree Payments is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, Krafton, State Bank of India (SBI), and was incubated by PayPal.
The Sheeva.AI Citroen India fueling customer journey
