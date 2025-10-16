Sheeva.AI Enables Tech from GMO Payment Gateway to Power In-Vehicle Payments, Advance Connected Car Adoption in Japan
The collaboration integrates location-based vehicle technology with GMO Payment Gateway's online payment service to enable seamless in-vehicle transactions
This collaboration will expand connected car offerings in Japan, allowing Japanese consumers to use Sheeva.AI's SheevaConnect™ platform to make secure, seamless payments for services such as fuel, charging, parking and retail directly from their vehicle's infotainment screen.
The partnership combines Sheeva.AI’s precise in-vehicle location technology with GMO-PG's robust online payment service to create a frictionless transaction experience.
Drivers will be able to authorize and complete purchases without leaving their vehicles or using other physical payment methods, significantly enhancing convenience while maintaining PCI DSS compliant, robust security environment.
"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in transforming the connected car into a secure digital wallet for Japanese consumers since we launched there a year ago," said Evgeny Klochikhin, Founder and CEO of Sheeva.AI and Representative Director of Sheeva Japan Co., Ltd. "By combining our precise location-based vehicle technology with GMO-PG's expertise in the Japan market, we're co-creating an ecosystem that benefits drivers and merchants alike, all while giving the customer a premium payment experience."
The integration will leverage GMO-PG's online payment solutions to enable real-time payment processing within vehicles at thousands of merchant locations throughout Japan in the future.
Sheeva.AI's technology identifies when a vehicle enters a service area, such as a gas station or parking facility, and initiates a secure transaction through the vehicle's dashboard or connected mobile application and can activate the gas pump, EV charger, parking meter, and so on from inside the car.
This announcement marks a critical milestone since the 2024 launch of a SheevaConnect™-powered Japanese in-vehicle services marketplace by Sheeva.AI and Hagiwara Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sheeva.AI works with several automotive partners to have this technology implemented and available in over a million vehicles by the end of 2025.
For more information about SheevaConnect™ platform or to arrange for a demo of the technology, please visit: https://www.sheeva.ai/book-a-demo.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen.
Their SheevaConnect™ product suite includes the patented SheevaLocate™, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFence™, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPay™, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServ™, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session. Learn more at https://www.sheeva.ai/
About GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.
GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. provides provides payment-related services that support the customer's online and cashless migration and digital transformation (DX). Annual transaction value exceeds 21 trillion yen and our online comprehensive payment services have been adopted by over 150,000 merchants such as EC operators and public institutions of NHK and National Tax Agency, etc.
As the leading company in the payment industry, we contribute to the advancement and realization of a sustainable society by driving social innovations using payment and financial technology through our services, such as online comprehensive payment service, payment services in the offline market, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), BaaS Support services to financial institutions and enterprises and strategic investment and lending to overseas leading-edge FinTech companies. (As of end-June 2025, consolidated figures)
For more information, please visit: https://www.gmo-pg.com/en/
Sheeva.AI Japan parking demo at Snow Peak FUKUOKA ABURAYAMA (English version)
