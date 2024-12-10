Sheeva.AI Enables First In-Car EV Charging Transaction in Japan
The SheevaConnect™ product suite activated its first Japanese EV charging session via its “one-touch” in-car payment application
We enjoy seeing the momentum building in the in-vehicle payments space [and] we look forward to seeing opportunities for launching Sheeva.AI’s multiple use cases in the Japanese market.”VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheeva.AI and its partners achieved the next milestone in building out the Japanese in-vehicle payments and services market when they activated the first EV charging session handled entirely from inside the car.
— Takeshi Soejima, President, Hagiwara Electronics, Co. Ltd.
The SheevaConnect™ platform identified and activated the session, using its patented precise location technology and OCPI-based API-to-API communication, all from inside the car without downloading and opening any additional apps or scanning QR codes.
This development was done by Sheeva.AI with an API provided by PLUGO Inc. Hagiwara Electronics Co., Ltd. confirmed the operation and recorded the demonstration video.
This happened earlier this month before the second “Sheeva.AI Partners Day” that took place on November 8 at the Hagiwara Innovation Center in Tokyo. This event had over 20 in-vehicle payments partners attending to learn more about this new marketplace.
“It was not too long ago when we were here for our first Sheeva.AI Partners Day this spring,” says Evgeny Klochikhin, CEO and Founder of Sheeva.AI. “We demonstrated parking at the last event, so it’s great to see our next use case become reality for Japanese charge point operators and consumers alike.”
After launching in-vehicle payments with Hagiwara Electronics Co. Ltd. in mid-2023 in Japan, Sheeva.AI and Hagiwara have brought together over 70 prospective partners from automotive OEM, Tier 1 supplier, payments, parking, and energy companies to the foundation of this new digital commerce ecosystem.
Sheeva.AI established its Japanese subsidiary - Sheeva Japan K.K. - in September 2024 to demonstrate the company’s commitment to the market and mission to rapidly expand the reach of in-vehicle payments with automotive and service partners.
“We enjoy seeing the momentum building in the in-vehicle payments space since our first Partners Day in April,” says Takeshi Soejima, president of Hagiwara Electronics, Co.Ltd., “We look forward to seeing opportunities for launching Sheeva.AI’s multiple use cases in the Japanese market.”
In spring of 2024, Sheeva.AI launched with Stellantis’ Citroën, its first global automotive OEM partner, in India. “More OEM announcements are expected soon,” says Klochikhin.
Sheeva.AI’s experience in other markets has shown there are three key components needed to successfully launch in-vehicle commerce: automotive sector participants as channel partners, retailers and service providers of all kinds looking to increase digital sales, and payment providers to ensure the ease of transaction.
“Consumer demand for a seamless buying experience has proven critical in digital payments across the world,” Klochikhin says. “It’s not just resonating with automakers but retailers of all kinds, from fueling to charging, parking to restaurants.”
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen. Their SheevaConnect™ product suite includes the patented SheevaLocate™, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFence™, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPay™, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServ™, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session.
Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany) and strategic partner in Nagoya (Japan). Anish Agarwal has led the Sheeva India business since 2021 as the fully owned subsidiary Sheeva Connected India Pvt Ltd.
More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s
