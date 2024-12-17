2024 Strategic Plan Annual Report Plain Language Document
This page contains the 2024 Strategic Plan Annual Report Plain Language Document. The document will soon be posted in multiple languages on this page.
The 2023 Strategic Plan Annual Report in Plain Language can be found here.
As always, if you need the document in a language that you do not see listed, please contact the Statewide Language Access Coordinator at [email protected]v .
