MPD Arrests Juvenile in Division Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a juvenile male has been arrested for a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, November 28, 2024, at approximately 7:26 a.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects told the victim to turn around and then sat on the victim’s scooter. The additional suspects took the victim’s cell phone, and the suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property and scooter.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24184807