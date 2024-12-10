Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,222 New WV Business Registrations for November of 2024

​Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,222 new businesses statewide during the month of November according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Wirt County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of four new business registrations, a 1.79% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Wyoming, Clay, Doddridge and Pleasants County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

Wirt County - 1.79% growth Wyoming County - 1.44% growth Clay County - 1.43% growth Doddridge County - 1.40% growth Pleasants County - 1.27% growth

Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in November include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Harrison.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 90 new registrations Berkeley County - 83 new registrations Monongalia County - 80 new registrations Raleigh County - 52 new registrations Harrison County - 45 new registrations

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,496 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024. Wayne County led all 55 counties with an 17.72% growth rate during the one-year timespan.​ To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

