Phrase Named a Winner of 2024 EMEA AWS Partner Awards

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase , a global leader in AI-based localization technology, today announced that it was named a winner of the 2024 AWS Rising Star Technology Partner of the Year Award for EMEA, a regional AWS award recognizing partners that play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.AWS Regional Partner Awards recognize AWS’s Top Partners of the Year and Rising Star Partners of the Year, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria with results audited by third-party analyst firm, Canalys.Collaboration for Strategic Growth and InnovationPhrase’s collaboration with AWS demonstrates its ecosystem-led approach to localization technology, harnessing partnerships and integrations to create a connected central platform for all localization requirements across an organization. Phrase is collaborating with AWS through the AWS ISV Accelerate partner program to bring its AI-powered localization platform to both enterprise and mid-sized customers across a variety of industry sectors. Working with AWS enables Phrase to pioneer new localization capabilities that harness the very latest advancements in AI, machine learning, and machine translation.Expanding Phrase's Market Reach via AWS Marketplace Available on the AWS Marketplace, Phrase enables customers to streamline localization procurement, benefiting from the AWS ecosystem of 325,000+ active customers. Through AWS Marketplace, businesses can adopt the Phrase platform faster, reducing traditional purchasing cycles by up to 75% in many cases. Companies can also leverage their existing AWS budgets to access Phrase’s AI-driven localization capabilities, significantly streamlining procurement processes, enhancing global customer engagement, and accelerating entry into new markets.Over the past year, Phrase has achieved Advanced Tier status within the AWS Partner Network and joined strategic programs, including the ISV Accelerate and Workload Migration Programs, to boost co-selling initiatives and collaboration with AWS field teams. Operating entirely on AWS, Phrase now leverages over 12 AWS services to deliver secure, scalable solutions to meet the localization needs of global enterprises.“We’re honored to receive the AWS Rising Star Technology Partner of the Year award,” said Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase. “This recognition highlights our commitment to driving innovation and enabling organizations to connect with multilingual audiences. AWS is a critical partner in our journey, and we look forward to helping our customers as they enter new markets and enhance customer engagement at scale and speed.”Phrase's advanced localization platform, trusted by global enterprises , seamlessly integrates AI-powered automation with robust translation management and quality assurance tools. Designed to deliver multilingual content with high accuracy and efficiency, the platform supports a wide range of needs, from websites and digital communications to service updates and user-generated content. Through AWS Marketplace, AWS customers can get immediate access to this powerful platform, empowering them to streamline their global content operations without financial or administrative delays.“Phrase transformed how we approach global growth, enabling us to enter new markets faster and with greater impact. The ability to quickly adapt to new markets and deliver a consistent customer experience with high-quality localized content has become a differentiator for Braze,” said Iara Altkorn, Localization Operations Lead, Braze.The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.To benefit from advanced translation and localization technology, customers can simply activate the Phrase Localization Platform through AWS Marketplace.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led translation technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections and driving faster growth across different languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Localization Platform comes equipped with all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a comprehensive localization strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world leading translation management to software localization, best in class workflow automation, quality evaluation and analytics. The Phrase Platform is there to connect, streamline and manage every possible translation task across the enterprise.That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSP and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit www.phrase.com Connect with Phrase: LinkedIn | YouTube

