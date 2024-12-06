Submit Release
FW: Road Closure Starksboro

VT Route 116 is re-opened with a continued police presence in the area

 

From: Conway, John via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, December 6, 2024 6:24 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure Starksboro

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven  Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT Routte 116 is  CLOSEDin the area of Shamrock Road due to a Law Enforcement activity in the area

 

This incident is expected to last for  UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE .  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

