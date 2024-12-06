FW: Road Closure Starksboro
VT Route 116 is re-opened with a continued police presence in the area
From: Conway, John via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, December 6, 2024 6:24 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure Starksboro
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Routte 116 is CLOSEDin the area of Shamrock Road due to a Law Enforcement activity in the area
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
