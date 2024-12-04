Phrase Releases New AI Tools and Enhancements to Deliver Content Adaptation at Scale

Latest releases bring a new level of AI-powered adaptation, customization, and integration to the Phrase Localization Platform

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase , a world leader in AI-led translation technology, today announced several new enhancements to its platform. These updates leverage the latest in AI to allow brands to adapt and customize content with greater speed and scalability.Key highlights of this release include a new advanced AI adaptation tool, dynamic machine translation customization, and an upgraded integration, as well as a range of other updates to the Phrase platform. Together these innovations empower teams to deliver standout customer experiences by combining cultural relevance and personalization with brand consistency and operational efficiency.“With these AI innovations, we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in localization—transforming tasks that were once costly, labor-intensive, and unscalable into processes that are lightning-fast, accurate, and fully customizable,” said Phrase CEO Georg Ell. “With these advancements, it’s now simple for brands to adapt content with precision, maintain their unique voice, and connect authentically with audiences across cultures at an unprecedented scale.”Key Innovations in this Release: Auto Adapt High-Quality Adaptation of Content at Scale: A beta release of a new feature that delivers fluent, on-brand translations by leveraging generative AI to fine-tune translated documents for style, formality, tone of voice, and terminology. This minimizes the need for human post-editing while accelerating high-quality results.- Phrase Next GenMT, Dynamic Upgrade for Customized Machine Translation: Phrase’s groundbreaking GenAI machine translation engine now offers dynamic customization using brand-specific language assets. Adaptable, high-quality and cost-effective, this upgrade sets a new standard for machine translation.- Auto LQA, Phrase’s AI-powered automated quality assessment capability, now supports all MQM error categories, delivering the latest in AI-assisted review. Localization teams can expand LQA coverage, cutting costs by up to 65% and processing time by 99%.- Contentful 2.0 Integration, Streamlined Content Management for Global Enterprises: The all-new Contentful 2.0 integration helps enterprises to efficiently manage and localize high volumes of content. Designed for speed, reliability, and seamless scalability, the upgraded integration is the first built on an entirely new platform integration layer. Contentful 2.0 supports complex localization workflows, ensuring businesses remain agile and competitive to meet the changing demands of fast-paced markets.Additional Enhancements to the Phrase PlatformThis release also includes several improvements designed to enhance user experience and efficiency:- Phrase Portal: Introducing PDF support and advanced control features to Phrase’s easy-to-use translation portal, offering greater flexibility for teams using the fast and secure portal for enterprise-wide machine translation.- Phrase Language AI Speed API: A low latency “Speed API” for Phrase Language AI, delivering fast, high volume and high quality, machine translation which can be integrated into any application.- Enhanced Editor Search Functionality: A faster, more accurate search feature streamlines translation management for complex, large-scale projects.This launch builds on Phrase’s continuing mission to bring global brands closer to local audiences through scalable, AI-first technology prioritizing quality, automation and scale. These latest releases blend cutting-edge technology and user-focused design, strengthening Phrase’s position as the go-to technology partner for global enterprises.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led translation technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections, and driving faster growth across different languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Localization Platform has all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a comprehensive localization strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world leading translation management, to software localization, best-in-class workflow automation, quality evaluation and analytics. The Phrase Platform is there to connect, streamline and manage every possible translation task across the enterprise.That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSPs and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit www.phrase.com Connect with Phrase: LinkedIn | YouTube

