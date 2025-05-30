Phrase Unveils New Multimedia Content Capabilities with Phrase Studio

New multimedia localization capabilities added to the Phrase Platform, providing a broad range of intelligent audio and visual editing tools for customers

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase , a world leader in AI-led translation technology, today announced the launch of Phrase Studio , a completely new set of multimedia capabilities for the Phrase Platform. With the addition of Phrase Studio, organizations can now localize video and audio content, including subtitling, AI synthetic voice, dubbing, transcription, and content analysis, without leaving the Phrase Platform.With this launch, Phrase again reaffirms its platform approach and commitment to innovation, supporting both businesses and Language Solutions Integrators with core enterprise infrastructure. By managing all multilingual content types in one platform, organizations can reduce complexity, streamline workflows, and accelerate global content delivery of all types.“Video and audio are essential formats for today's business communication and brand engagement, with usage projected to grow significantly in the coming years,” said Georg Ell, CEO at Phrase.“As the demand for multilingual content continues to accelerate, the Phrase Platform is evolving to meet a broader set of customer needs. With this release, we've made it possible to produce and deliver high-impact audio and video content in every language at speed and scale from one connected platform. From subtitling and captioning to synthetic voice dubbing and AI-generated summaries, we’re helping businesses work smarter, move faster, and reach more people around the world.”What Phrase Studio Offers:Phrase Studio is built to help teams launch multilingual video and audio content quickly, reduce manual effort, and improve collaboration across departments. By centralizing content workflows, it supports consistency, lowers localization costs, and eliminates the need for disconnected tools.Key capabilities include:- Subtitling and captions in 100+ languages- AI voice synthesis and dubbing in 17+ language pairs, with natural tone- Transcription of recorded and live content with speaker attribution- AI-generated summaries, highlights, topic extraction, and SEO metadata in any language- PII recognition for compliance and redaction- Integrated quality checksAll multimedia content will benefit from the same automation, glossary management, quality controls, and analytics already built into the Phrase Platform, driving efficiency and governance at scale.One Platform for All Multilingual ContentPhrase Studio extends Phrase's role as the system of record for multilingual content across departments and content formats. Businesses can now manage web, product, marketing, and multimedia localization from one platform through intelligent workflows, AI-driven automation, and advanced quality assurance tools.AvailabilityPhrase Studio is now available to Phrase Platform customers and partners. Visit phrase.com to find out more.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led translation technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections and driving faster growth across different languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Localization Platform comes equipped with all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a comprehensive localization strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world leading translation management, to software localization, best-in-class workflow automation, quality evaluation and analytics. The Phrase Platform is there to connect, streamline and manage every possible translation task across the enterprise.That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSP and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit phrase.com.Connect with Phrase: LinkedIn | YouTube

