H2Ocean’s Sea Salt based Natural Products Are Proudly Made in the USA, From Start to Finish Without Outsourcing

H2Ocean stands as a prominent exemplar of American innovation, dedicated to developing natural sea salt based skin products that prioritize safety and quality.

At H2Ocean, supporting local economies is part of our DNA. By manufacturing entirely in the USA, we’re not just creating products—we’re creating opportunities for American workers and their families.” — Eddie Kolos, CEO

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , a pioneer in sea salt based natural healthcare products, reaffirms its commitment to American manufacturing by proudly creating and packaging 100% of its products in the United States. With a mission rooted in quality, sustainability, and giving back, H2Ocean has become a trusted leader in the industry, delivering innovative solutions while supporting local economies and advancing community education.The Discovery of Sea Salt-Based Natural Products- H2Ocean was founded on the belief that the ocean holds powerful healing properties that can revolutionize the way we care for our skin, hair, and oral health. During its early years, the company’s research team explored natural alternatives to traditional chemical-based products and discovered the unparalleled benefits of sea salt, particularly Red Sea Salt, which is rich in 82 essential minerals. This breakthrough led to the development of H2Ocean’s signature line of natural products, harnessing the ocean’s restorative elements to promote faster healing, reduce inflammation, and provide hydration. Today, H2Ocean continues to innovate, delivering effective solutions inspired by nature while avoiding harsh chemicals, alcohol, and artificial additives.H2Ocean All-American Excellence in Manufacturing Quality: H2Ocean’s products are manufactured entirely in the USA, ensuring unparalleled quality control and creating jobs that support American workers. From sourcing natural ingredients to packaging and distribution, every step of the process is handled domestically without outsourcing. This commitment underscores the company’s dedication to providing superior products while bolstering the local economy. H2Ocean’s product lines include:1. Oral Care: Healing Rinse Mouthwash and sprays designed for sensitive mouths, post-surgical care, and cancer patients experiencing oral side effects.2. First Aid: Wound sprays with natural antibacterial agents to accelerate healing and reduce scarring.3. Hair Care: Nutrient-rich hair and scalp sprays that support post-hair transplantation recovery and promote hydration.4. Nasal Care: Soothing sprays to alleviate dryness, congestion, and respiratory irritation naturally.5. Skin Care: All natural tattoo aftercare.6. Piercing Aftercare: H2Ocean Piercing Aftercare, developed in 2001, is the world’s first body piercing aftercare solution..Entrepreneurship and Leadership Recognition- H2Ocean’s Founder and CEO, Eddie Kolos, was recently honored with the prestigious 2023 Martin County Entrepreneur of the Year Award for his exceptional leadership in creating an innovative, sustainable business model. Eddie’s visionary approach has not only redefined the sea salt based natural skincare industry but also fostered initiatives that contribute to ocean conservation and community well-being. Our ‘"Made in the USA"’ promise is more than a label—it’s a testament to our belief in American resources and innovation," said Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean. He mentioned, "Every product reflects our commitment to supporting American economy. This commitment ensures quality at every step while giving back to the local communities that support us.”H2Ocean’s impact extends beyond its products to advancing education and community engagement. The company actively invests in educational initiatives to promote oral health, skincare, and ocean conservation. Through partnerships with healthcare professionals, schools, professional learning webinars, and environmental organizations, H2Ocean raises awareness about sustainable practices, healthy living, and the importance of protecting marine ecosystems.H2Ocean’s educational programs include webinars for Dental and Healthcare Professionals: Covering topics like post-op care, managing oral side effects during cancer treatments, and sustainable healthcare solutions. Community Outreach: Collaborating with institutions and nonprofits to promote ocean conservation and healthy habits.Commitment to Cancer Care and Product Donations- H2Ocean has a longstanding commitment to supporting cancer patients. As a Bronze Sponsor of the Cancer Awareness Walk and a partner in numerous healthcare webinars, H2Ocean provides donations of its Healing Rinse Mouthwash and other products to help patients during their recovery journey. These efforts reflect the company’s core mission of healing and community care.Protecting Oceans, Inspiring Change- As a brand inspired by the healing powers of the ocean, H2Ocean leads the charge in marine conservation. From eco-friendly packaging to supporting educational campaigns, the company actively contributes to protecting marine ecosystems and raising awareness about ocean pollution.Celebrated by Customers and Professionals Worldwide- H2Ocean has earned outstanding reviews from customers and professionals alike, solidifying its reputation as a trusted leader in natural skincare, oral care, and hair care. Dental professionals praise the Healing Rinse Mouthwash for its effectiveness in managing oral health during cancer treatments, while tattoo artists and enthusiasts consistently rate H2Ocean’s aftercare products as the best for protecting and healing fresh and old tattoos. Hair restoration experts recommend H2Ocean’s Nutrient Hair & Scalp products for post-transplant care, highlighting their ability to soothe and support healing. Across platforms and industries, H2Ocean’s commitment to quality and results is reflected in glowing testimonials that emphasize the brand’s innovation, natural formulations, and dedication to its customers’ well-being.

H2Ocean Corporate Video

